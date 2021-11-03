checkAd

AcuScreen(TM), Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE Winner, Can Help Address Global Crisis of 3 Million Undiagnosed Tuberculosis Cases

Using AI analysis of patient cough recordings, AcuScreen is a discreet, feasible, and accurate screening tool.

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF). A study in Mozambique using AI to analyze smartphone audio recordings of patient coughs shows promising outcome for screening and diagnosis of active tuberculosis. The trial, led by Celso Khosa M.D. at the Instituto Nacional de Saúde (INS), sought to determine the feasibility of front-line tuberculosis triage using AcuScreen™, the smartphone component of Cloud DX's winning Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE technology, Vitaliti™. The research team recently presented preliminary results at the 52nd Union World Conference on Lung Health.

The cause of 1.4 million deaths annually, tuberculosis (TB) is the world's deadliest respiratory infection (after COVID), yet it is an entirely treatable and preventable disease. As infection and deaths climb this year and are projected to grow again in 2022, the need for innovation in TB diagnosis, treatment, and care is ever-pressing. AcuScreen or similar mobile tools to support public health facilitate systematic and discreet screening in mobile clinics and other in-field uses. In line with the encouraging results, Dr. Khosa says "Our data shows that acoustic cough analysis and symptom detection exceed the World Health Organization requirements for a community-based triage system. Such a tool is essential for low resource and high burden areas. I look forward to expanding AcuScreen's use."

"AcuScreen is an important initiative. The team has developed a mobile and digital health technology that countries with challenges in their health care delivery and disease prevention desperately need," says Anousheh Ansari, XPRIZE CEO. "This project embodies Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE's mission; tackling tuberculosis with an affordable mobile screening tool is what we would consider a breakthrough for humanity."

"AcuScreen's success is a milestone event for technology, healthcare, and society," says Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX. "This is the first Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE-winning technology to be validated in the field, showing the path forward for our innovations from concept to commercialization. More importantly, AcuScreen can help combat the spiraling global tuberculosis crisis. AcuScreen is more accessible and accurate, and less expensive, than x-ray screening. With a stigmatized illness such as TB, it's important that any solution be handheld, like AcuScreen, for discretion and privacy. This is technology that virtually every public health or medical clinic can use in front-line triage to test an estimated 3 million undiagnosed TB patients, and to expedite confirmation tests such as GeneXpert®.

