checkAd

Naturally Splendid Packaging Line Arrives

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021, 13:20  |  28   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce upgrades to the Company's existing 20,000 square foot …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce upgrades to the Company's existing 20,000 square foot food manufacturing facilities, to accommodate expansion of NATERA Plant Based offerings, is progressing with the arrival of our state of the art, automated packaging system.

The Company has begun installation of this packaging system that will be packaging NATERA Plant Based products for the retail markets, food service and web sales. This versatile packaging system was selected for the array of products and packaging types it is designed to process, thus optimizing the opportunity to penetrate multiple channels.

The packaging system is designed to allow for flexibility of packaging options to accommodate our various plant-based products. Packaging types can be changed out very quickly. This ability allows for multiple products to be packaged within the same shift with minimal downtime. Multiple packaging formats is a key feature that allows the Company to manage an expanding line of Plant Based Products that can be offered to our consumers.

Company CFO, Mr. Bryan Carson reports, "The addition of this packaging system is a game changer for us. We offer one of the most expansive range of plant-based offerings available from a single manufacture and it was important for us to select a system that can accommodate such a wide range of SKUs in multiple packaging options. This significantly increases our opportunities for all distribution channels; however, the most significant effect will be realized from the increased opportunities targeted towards retail markets specifically. It is only a matter of time until Canadians will start seeing our NATERA Plant Based products at their local supermarket".

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Seite 1 von 2
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Naturally Splendid Packaging Line Arrives VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce upgrades to the Company's existing 20,000 square foot …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
American Manganese Amends Stock Options
Silver X Expands Tangana Mining Unit with Positive Surface Channel Sampling of Parallel Cauca Vein ...
Alfi Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members
CMC's Geochemical Survey Results Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical Targets at Silver Hart, ...
Cipherloc Forms Board of Advisors
EastWest Bioscience Announces Grant of Stock Options and Cancellation of Certain Other Stock ...
Victory Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Innodata's SaaS Data Annotation Platform Now Generally Available
Ternium Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2021 Results
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.10.21NATERA Plant-Based, Meat Alternative Entrees Now Available in Denny’s Restaurants Across Canada
Accesswire | Analysen
27.10.21NATERA Plant Based Foods Featured at BCIT Meatless Monday
Accesswire | Analysen
19.10.21Naturally Splendid Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods Arrives With Additional Plant-Based Offerings
Accesswire | Analysen