Nifter(TM), a Music NFT Marketplace Executes Agreement with RIVETING MUSIC to provide Recording Artists to list One of a Kind NFTs for Sale

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announced today its subsidiary Rebel Blockchain, Inc. …

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announced today its subsidiary Rebel Blockchain, Inc. ("Rebel") has executed an agreement with RIVETING MUSIC, LLC . ("RIVETING") for RIVETING to exclusively provide recording artists to Nifter™, a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace to list one of a kind NFTs for sale.

RIVETING is a multi-award-winning content studio and independent music label (RIVETING MUSIC) which produces content worldwide.

Andrew Listerman, CEO of RIVETING, stated, "RIVETING stays looking for opportunities for talent we collaborate with. Nifter™ provides artists a new way to connect with their fans and monetize art - through music driven NFTs and blockchain technology. RIVETING is going to introduce Nifter™ to our artists globally."

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of Clickstream stated, "﻿I am super excited about our new relationship with RIVETING, they are steeped in experience within the music industry. They bring to Nifter™ the needed relationships with artists, labels and agents to catapult Nifter™. The NFT segment, in our opinion, is at the inflection point where explosive, sustainable growth is going to occur over the next several years. As an NFT marketplace, Nifter™ is well positioned to take its piece of this explosive music segment."

ABOUT RIVETING ENTERTAINMENT

RIVETING ENTERTAINMENT is a multi-award-winning content studio and independent music label (RIVETING MUSIC). Founded in 2008, RIVETING produces and distributes content worldwide and is based in Los Angeles with a client list that includes Lady Gaga, Chris Brown, Tyga, G-Eazy, Redman, Justin Bieber, Sam Smith, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige, Ariana Grande, Backstreet Boys, Big Sean, Jack Harlow, Redman and many more. In addition to creating, directing and producing some of the best visuals in music, Riveting has also produced the highly successful documentary "Chris Brown: Welcome to my Life followed up by Mary J. Blige's "The making of: Strength of a Woman" documentary. Welcome to my Life is currently on Netflix. Further information can be found online at https://rivetingentertainment.com/ and https://www.rivnow.com/ and on social media;