American Resources Corporation Upgrades Its Processing Facility at Perry County Resources Complex

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that it has completed the retrofit and rehab of its 1,300 ton per hour processing plant at its Perry County Resources (PCR) complex to begin to recover middling product during the carbon cleaning process. It is estimated that the upgrade will increase the overall yield by over 5% while also reducing operating costs, resulting in a very attractive internal rate of return for the Company, and further improves the environmental footprint from its operations.

Tarlis Thompson, COO of American Resources Corporation commented, "When we acquired the Perry County complex two years ago, it was long neglected and needed significant rehabilitation to bring it back to its former operating capabilities. To date, we are proud to say our team has accomplished a majority of the daily run time items to more efficiently and effectively operate the complex, including reducing magnetite waste, down time, utility costs and improved workforce efficiency and safety for our team. Now that we have achieved daily operational stability at the processing facility, we are in a position to further enhance our focus on high-return projects that improve both our output and environmental impact such as restarting the plant's middling circuit, which we believe has been idle for approximately 10 years. The pay back for this investment of time and capital will be achieved in less than three months based on the plant's historical analysis and capabilities, and as we continue our production ramp in the currently strong metallurgical carbon market. As a fellow shareholder, it's great when we can maximize the value of our invested capital to generate long term value while also reducing our operating costs and further enhancing the environmental profile of our Company."