checkAd

American Resources Corporation Upgrades Its Processing Facility at Perry County Resources Complex

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021, 13:30  |  30   |   |   

Company adds middling circuit to increase recovery yield by over 5% of sellable product and further improve environmental impact of operationsInvestment enables higher carbon recovery with minimal additional operating expenses at the processing …

Company adds middling circuit to increase recovery yield by over 5% of sellable product and further improve environmental impact of operations

Investment enables higher carbon recovery with minimal additional operating expenses at the processing facility while reducing total landfilled material

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that it has completed the retrofit and rehab of its 1,300 ton per hour processing plant at its Perry County Resources (PCR) complex to begin to recover middling product during the carbon cleaning process. It is estimated that the upgrade will increase the overall yield by over 5% while also reducing operating costs, resulting in a very attractive internal rate of return for the Company, and further improves the environmental footprint from its operations.

Tarlis Thompson, COO of American Resources Corporation commented, "When we acquired the Perry County complex two years ago, it was long neglected and needed significant rehabilitation to bring it back to its former operating capabilities. To date, we are proud to say our team has accomplished a majority of the daily run time items to more efficiently and effectively operate the complex, including reducing magnetite waste, down time, utility costs and improved workforce efficiency and safety for our team. Now that we have achieved daily operational stability at the processing facility, we are in a position to further enhance our focus on high-return projects that improve both our output and environmental impact such as restarting the plant's middling circuit, which we believe has been idle for approximately 10 years. The pay back for this investment of time and capital will be achieved in less than three months based on the plant's historical analysis and capabilities, and as we continue our production ramp in the currently strong metallurgical carbon market. As a fellow shareholder, it's great when we can maximize the value of our invested capital to generate long term value while also reducing our operating costs and further enhancing the environmental profile of our Company."

Seite 1 von 3
American Resources Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Resources Corporation Upgrades Its Processing Facility at Perry County Resources Complex Company adds middling circuit to increase recovery yield by over 5% of sellable product and further improve environmental impact of operationsInvestment enables higher carbon recovery with minimal additional operating expenses at the processing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
American Manganese Amends Stock Options
Silver X Expands Tangana Mining Unit with Positive Surface Channel Sampling of Parallel Cauca Vein ...
Alfi Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members
CMC's Geochemical Survey Results Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical Targets at Silver Hart, ...
Cipherloc Forms Board of Advisors
EastWest Bioscience Announces Grant of Stock Options and Cancellation of Certain Other Stock ...
Victory Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Innodata's SaaS Data Annotation Platform Now Generally Available
Ternium Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2021 Results
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.10.21American Resources Corporation Begins Engineering and Planning for Restart of Company’s West Virginia Metallurgical Carbon Complex
Accesswire | Analysen
15.10.21American Resources Corporation Engages Contract Mining Company to Operate Its Carnegie 2 Metallurgical Carbon Mine and to Further Expand Production
Accesswire | Analysen
08.10.21American Resources Corporation Expands Carbon Production with the Restart of its McCoy Elkhorn Complex and Secures Initial Sales Contracts
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21American Resources Corporation’s Perry County Resources Announces Its Thanksgiving Dinner Community Support Program
Accesswire | Analysen
06.10.21American Resources Corporation Acquires Mineral Reserves for Perry County Resources’ E4-2 Deep Mine and New E3-2 Mine Potential
Accesswire | Analysen