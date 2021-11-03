Westbridge Announces UK Expansion and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Westbridge Energy Corporation (TSXV:WEB) ("Westbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to provide our shareholders with an update.Westbridge announces that the Company has formally launched operations in …

Westbridge announces that the Company has formally launched operations in the United Kingdom with the incorporation of Westbridge Energy UK Limited, a fully owned subsidiary. The focus of the Company in the UK will be the origination and advancement of battery energy storage sites. Westbridge has initiated the development of two stand-alone sites, with proposed capacities of 50MW and 100MW respectively, with the submission of grid applications to the local power grid operator.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of hydrogen and energy storage specialist Alex Dickinson as special advisor to the UK subsidiary. Alex is a 30-year industry veteran. He began his career in the merchant navy and became a diesel and battery power generation expert in submarine applications and more recently in gas turbines, including using hydrogen fuel for offshore and combined heat and power applications. Alex was involved in the privatization of UK power stations before emerging as a leader in renewable energy, from his early involvement in the Non-Fossil Fuel Obligation structure, Renewable Obligation Certificates and the Renewable Heat Incentive, with a focus on thermal renewable power plants (biomass, waste and anaerobic digestion). Currently, Alex is working on both hydrogen production and storage as well as Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) as an advisor and developer. Alex has worked in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the USA in roles including technical lead, developer, board member and lender advisor.

Speaking to the appointment of Mr. Dickinson, Margaret McKenna, Westbridge COO and director said, "Alex is an energy sector veteran whose expertise in BESS and hydrogen brings valuable and complementary skills to our team, which will assist Westbridge in the execution of its strategic plans with respect to enabling technologies. We are very excited to welcome him."

General Corporate Update

The Company filed its Interim Financial Statements and related MD&A for the quarter ended August 31, 2021.

Cash for the period ended August 31 was $4,477,441, a decrease of approximately $63,000 since the closing of the RTO transaction on June 17, 2021. This reflected development expenditure in the period of $81,000, costs associated with the RTO of $72,000 and other SG&A costs of $66,000 offset by $156,000 received from the exercise of outstanding options and warrants in the period.