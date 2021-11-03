checkAd

Infield Minerals Announces Multiple Priority Target Areas Outlined by Geophysics at the Desperado Silver-Gold Property in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSXV:INFD) ("Infield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging results from its 2021 ground geophysical survey program at its 100% owned Desperado property ("Desperado" or the "Property") in Nevada.

Highlights

  • Twelve high priority target areas selected among over 40 anomalous geophysical trends
  • Results from the combined geophysical, geological and geochemical datasets point to the potential for a sizeable mineralizing system at Desperado
  • Follow-up field inspection will evaluate the suitability of trenching and/or drilling priority targets

As part of its 2021 exploration campaign, Infield commissioned TMC Geophysics to carry out ground magnetic ("MAG") and induced polarization ("IP") geophysical surveys at the Desperado property from July 24 to October 4, 2021. The surveys consisted of 158 line-kilometers of MAG and 88 line-kilometers of IP readings. The aim of the surveys was to outline promising geophysical polarizable anomalies that could highlight mineralized bodies and structures which may represent interesting targets for follow up work.

MAG and IP geophysical techniques can be highly effective in exploring for epithermal style gold and silver mineralization, thus were selected for application at Desperado. Mineralization may occur in association with altered and silicified structures with or without the presence of sulphides. MAG surveys can help identify these structures or potential shear zones, along with different rock units, by measuring the rock's natural magnetism and highlighting contrasts with host rocks. Coupled with MAG, IP can further help distinguish different rock types and structures by measuring resistivity and is especially useful for the detection of disseminated sulphide mineralization through measuring chargeability. The results of the MAG and IP surveys have been interpreted in the context of an epithermal target model and previous work conducted by Infield.

This in-depth interpretation of the 2021 MAG-IP survey results has led to the identification of more than forty (40) anomalous IP trends across the Desperado property, several of which present high potential targets (Figures 1, 2 and 3). Possible origins of the IP anomalies include alteration and silicification of rocks along faults or shear zones with variable sulphide enrichment and/or a lithological nature. Twelve of the anomalies have been prioritized for follow-up field investigation to evaluate the possibilities of testing targets by drilling and/or trenching where the rocks are sub-outcropping. Figure 4 provides two cross-section examples where targets are broad sub-outcropping bodies that have IP signatures indicative of thick bands of altered rocks enriched in sulphides. These and other IP anomalies carrying similar signatures present compelling exploration targets for epithermal gold and silver mineralization.

