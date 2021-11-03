checkAd

CoroWare and CarbonMeta Research Discuss Technology and Business Plans for Processing Plastic Waste Streams

Video interview hosted by SmallCapVoice addresses investor questions

OXFORD, UK and WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / CoroWare (OTC PINK:COWI) today announced the availability of a new interview with Lloyd Spencer, Chairman and CEO of CoroWare, and Board of Director members of CarbonMeta Research Ltd., Dr. Tiancun Xiao and Mohammed Khalil, to address investor questions about CarbonMeta Research's technology and business directions.

During the interview, Dr. Xiao addressed investors' questions about how CarbonMeta Research plans to process plastic waste streams into hydrogen and high-value carbon products such as carbon nanotubes and amorphous carbon using microwave-initiated catalytic dehydrogenation. Mr. Khalil discussed how CarbonMeta Research plans to build its business using patents developed by University of Oxford for extracting hydrogen from plastics - patents that CoroWare and CarbonMeta Research have licensed exclusively for use in the United States and Europe.

"Dr. Xiao and Mr. Khalil bring decades of technical depth and business acumen," said Lloyd Spencer, Chairman and CEO of CoroWare., "I look forward to seeing them establish CarbonMeta Research as an industry leader and a profitable enterprise for processing plastic and organic waste streams."

The full interview can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccaDqVGPHSs

About CarbonMeta Research Ltd.

CarbonMeta Research Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CoroWare that is based in Oxford, England, and will develop technologies and solutions for processing organic wastes and generating economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products. Using proprietary and patented technologies, CarbonMeta Research plans to implement new methods using inexpensive, environmentally friendly catalysts that process collected plastic waste material into high value products such as hydrogen gas, carbon and carbon nanotubes. For more information about the company, please visit www.carbonmetaresearch.co.uk.

About CoroWare Inc.

CoroWare Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI), headquartered in Woodinville, Washington, is in the early stage of transitioning into a clean technology enterprise with a focus on processing organic wastes and generating economically sustainable and high-value carbon products.

To have your question included in the next video interview please reach out directly using the Company's social media handles (@coroware) or on the company's Contact Us form, located at the bottom of the page at www.CoroWare.com. All questions submitted will be reviewed by the Company's Investor Relations team.

For more information about the company, please visit www.CoroWare.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The ability of the Company to complete and file its Fiscal Year 2016 annual report on Form 10K relies on third parties to complete their activities. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies, including without limitation, other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

