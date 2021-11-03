checkAd

Generation Income Properties Announces Agreement for Pending $4.7 Million Transaction

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021, 13:30  |  22   |   |   

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) ("GIP" or the "Company") announced the signing of a definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement under which the Company will acquire an approximately 30,000 SF …

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) ("GIP" or the "Company") announced the signing of a definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement under which the Company will acquire an approximately 30,000 SF single-tenant retail building in Grand Junction, Colorado for total consideration of approximately $4.7 million. The building is occupied by Best Buy (BBY), which currently holds an investment grade credit rating of BBB on the Standard & Poor's scale. There is approximately 5.5 years remaining on its current lease term, with the option for the tenant to renew for one (1) five (5) - year period, and annualized base rental income of $353,000.

The Company expects to fund the acquisition with approximately 50% cash and 50% debt. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and due diligence. David Sobelman, President and Chief Executive Officer of GIP, noted, "We are excited to have the opportunity to add another investment-grade credit tenant to our portfolio in a strong growth market at an attractive cap rate, as well as diversify our tenant pool."

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in major United States cities. The Company intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.gipreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release, whether or not expressly stated, may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's expectations regarding future events and economic performance and are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. These risks and uncertainties include the risk that we may not close on the above-described property, our limited operating history, potential changes in the economy in general and the real estate market in particular, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to in our SEC filings, including those identified in our registration statement on Form S-11 (File No. 333-235707), which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Contact: ir@gipreit.com

SOURCE: Generation Income Properties, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670574/Generation-Income-Properties-Announc ...

Generation Income Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Generation Income Properties Announces Agreement for Pending $4.7 Million Transaction TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) ("GIP" or the "Company") announced the signing of a definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement under which the Company will acquire an approximately 30,000 SF …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
American Manganese Amends Stock Options
Silver X Expands Tangana Mining Unit with Positive Surface Channel Sampling of Parallel Cauca Vein ...
Alfi Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members
CMC's Geochemical Survey Results Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical Targets at Silver Hart, ...
Cipherloc Forms Board of Advisors
EastWest Bioscience Announces Grant of Stock Options and Cancellation of Certain Other Stock ...
Victory Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Innodata's SaaS Data Annotation Platform Now Generally Available
Ternium Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2021 Results
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.11.21Generation Income Properties Announces Agreement for Pending $3.1 Million Transaction
Accesswire | Analysen
27.10.21Generation Income Properties Announces Commitment For $25 Million Master Credit Facility With American Momentum Bank
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21Generation Income Properties Announces Agreement for Pending UPREIT Transaction
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21Generation Income Properties Increases Board Expertise With New Director
Accesswire | Analysen
06.10.21Generation Income Properties Announces Monthly Cash Distributions
Accesswire | Analysen