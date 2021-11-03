checkAd

Predictmedix Launches ThuraPass Safe Entry Program for Sports and Entertainment Industry in Conjunction with Uptown Sports Marketing

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021, 13:31  |  25   |   |   

First Major Deployment at Formula One United States Grand Prix Successfully Identified COVID-19 Infected Staff Prior to Event EntryTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the …

First Major Deployment at Formula One United States Grand Prix Successfully Identified COVID-19 Infected Staff Prior to Event Entry

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the launch of the ThuraPass Safe Entry Program in partnership with Uptown Sports Marketing and Connectus Global, providing COVID-19 risk mitigation for attendees and staff within the sports and entertainment industry - leveraging Predictmedix's proven Safe Entry Station screening technology.

The ThuraPass Safe Entry Program premiered October 1, 2021 at the 2021 Red Bull Moto Grand Prix of the Americas at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The premier was well received and rolled out for its first major deployment at the 2021 Formula One United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas - marking the highest attended Formula One weekend of all-time, with over 400,000 attendees at the Circuit of the Americas. As part of the program, Predictmedix Safe Entry Stations were set up at indoor hospitality entry points area. Additionally, all catering and hospitality staff were screened before entering the COTA campus.

Upon arrival, guests holding passes to enclosed hospitality areas and suites were asked to pass through the Safe Entry Station to rapidly identify multiple symptoms associated with COVID-19. Average screening time was approximately three seconds, enabling a significant volume of screening in a short period of time.

While the overwhelming majority of fans and staff who were screened by the Predictmedix Safe Entry Stations passed through with no issue, the technology did flag several members of the catering staff who were turned away from the event and sent home for recovery.

"The ThuraPass COVID-19 screening system gives peace of mind to fans entering enclosed spaces, ensuring that venue operations staff are not currently showing signs of infection," said Michael Kirschner, Co-Founder at Uptown Sports Marketing, a Predictmedix partner. "It is the most efficient and cost-effective way to mitigate risk and provide a safe event.

"With cold weather coming and more than half the country going indoors again, the ThuraPass Safe Entry Program is a way for sports operations groups and venues to add an extra layer of risk mitigation to ensure that everyone is screened when entering a facility," concluded Kirschner.

Seite 1 von 3
Predictmedix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Predictmedix Launches ThuraPass Safe Entry Program for Sports and Entertainment Industry in Conjunction with Uptown Sports Marketing First Major Deployment at Formula One United States Grand Prix Successfully Identified COVID-19 Infected Staff Prior to Event EntryTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
American Manganese Amends Stock Options
Silver X Expands Tangana Mining Unit with Positive Surface Channel Sampling of Parallel Cauca Vein ...
Alfi Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members
CMC's Geochemical Survey Results Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical Targets at Silver Hart, ...
Cipherloc Forms Board of Advisors
EastWest Bioscience Announces Grant of Stock Options and Cancellation of Certain Other Stock ...
Victory Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Innodata's SaaS Data Annotation Platform Now Generally Available
Ternium Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2021 Results
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.11.21Predictmedix Safe Entry Station Receives CE Mark Approval and ISO Certification for Commercialization in the European Union
Accesswire | Analysen
25.10.21Predictmedix Deployed Safe Entry Stations at Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21Predictmedix Announces Form 20-F Registration Statement has Cleared SEC Comments
Accesswire | Analysen
12.10.21Predictmedix Launches Next-Generation Corporate Website
Accesswire | Analysen
05.10.21Predictmedix Secures Strategic Partnership with Entertainment Bay India LLP, a Tier-1 Indian Event Production Company
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21Predictmedix to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 12, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen