checkAd

Vantage Ventures Adds Virgin Hyperloop Alumna To Leadership Team

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Kristen Hammer named director of strategy, as fintech momentum grows in West VirginiaMORGANTOWN, WV / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Vantage Ventures, the leader of a series of audacious initiatives to welcome innovative technology companies to …

Kristen Hammer named director of strategy, as fintech momentum grows in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, WV / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Vantage Ventures, the leader of a series of audacious initiatives to welcome innovative technology companies to West Virginia, today announced the addition of Kristen Hammer, a seasoned business development expert from transformative transportation pioneer Virgin Hyperloop, to its leadership team.

As Vantage's director of strategy, Hammer will help develop and implement the strategies to continue to position West Virginia as a location where transformative companies and entrepreneurs will receive the resources and support to thrive. She also will seek to capitalize on the increasing momentum surrounding innovation in West Virginia.

Hammer's background with Virgin Hyperloop will be particularly valuable, as the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package recently approved by the U.S. Senate includes provisions that will support further development and deployment of emerging surface transportation innovations such as hyperloop technology in the U.S.

"At Vantage Ventures, I'll be executing on the organization's strategy to support entrepreneurs and help them build and grow scalable, investable companies in West Virginia," Hammer says. "After several rewarding years at Virgin Hyperloop, I am excited about this opportunity to help bolster entrepreneurship and innovative technology and manufacturing in the Mountain State."

Hammer joined Virgin Hyperloop in 2015, as one of its earliest employees. She started as a welding engineer, leading welding and inspection efforts at the company's Devloop test track, the world's first full-system hyperloop. She then led the materials engineering team before serving as a business development manager on the U.S. Projects, where she worked closely with local transport agencies, business partners, members of Congress, and federal regulators to move hyperloop projects forward in the U.S. Prior to joining Virgin Hyperloop, Hammer worked at leading companies, including SpaceX and GKN Aerospace, in the aerospace industry.

"We are thrilled to have Kristen on the Vantage Ventures team," says Sarah Biller, executive director of Vantage Ventures. "Her wealth of experience at cutting-edge companies, including SpaceX and Virgin Hyperloop, and her passion for using technology to solve issues and benefit communities, like those unique to Appalachia, will greatly assist our mission to help entrepreneurs excel and transform West Virginia into a start-up state."

Hammer is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders and encouraging underrepresented students to explore careers in STEM. She also is a passionate advocate for technology that makes the world a better place by creating opportunities for vulnerable people and communities and environmentally sustainable solutions that can serve the planet for generations to come.

About Vantage Ventures

Housed at the John Chambers College of Business and Economics at West Virginia University, Vantage Ventures provides a bold new generation of entrepreneurs with a systematic and repeatable process to transform their world-changing ideas into scalable businesses. Vantage Ventures leverages its network of mentors, talent, capital allocators, academics, and committed industry partners, including entrepreneurs and the innovation engines of large companies, to forge a new path of economic growth. It is backed by globally influential technology leaders, Fortune Class companies, venture investors, and an unexpectedly cool R1 Institution. For more information, visit: https://vantageventures.io or follow Vantage Ventures on Twitter: @VantageWV, Instagram: @VantageVentures, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Kyle W. Kempf
Caliber Corporate Advisers
kyle@calibercorporate.com
888.550.6385 ext.19

SOURCE: Vantage Ventures



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670628/Vantage-Ventures-Adds-Virgin-Hyperlo ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vantage Ventures Adds Virgin Hyperloop Alumna To Leadership Team Kristen Hammer named director of strategy, as fintech momentum grows in West VirginiaMORGANTOWN, WV / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Vantage Ventures, the leader of a series of audacious initiatives to welcome innovative technology companies to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
American Manganese Amends Stock Options
Silver X Expands Tangana Mining Unit with Positive Surface Channel Sampling of Parallel Cauca Vein ...
Alfi Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members
CMC's Geochemical Survey Results Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical Targets at Silver Hart, ...
Cipherloc Forms Board of Advisors
EastWest Bioscience Announces Grant of Stock Options and Cancellation of Certain Other Stock ...
Victory Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Innodata's SaaS Data Annotation Platform Now Generally Available
Ternium Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2021 Results
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...