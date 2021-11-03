SusGlobal Signs Offset Development and Marketing Agreement with Bluesource to Monetize Carbon Credits

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal" or the "Company") (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, an award winning, revolutionary and pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that its …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal" or the "Company") (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, an award winning, revolutionary and pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that its …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal" or the "Company") (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, an award winning, revolutionary and pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd. ("SusGlobal Belleville") has signed an Offset Development and Marketing Agreement (the "Agreement") with Blue Source Canada ULC ("Bluesource") to develop and market greenhouse gas offset credits from the Company's 49-acre Organic & Non-Hazardous Waste Processing & Composting Facility in Belleville, Ontario, in order for the Company to monetize and realize benefits from its voluntary activities. This monetization is an exciting development for the Company's mission to reduce organic wastes from wood, leaf and yard material, treated municipal sewage waste (biosolids), residential curbside green bin material or source separated organics ("SSO") and paper sludge otherwise destined for landfills and, we believe, will also allow the Company to expand this mission.