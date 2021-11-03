checkAd

SusGlobal Signs Offset Development and Marketing Agreement with Bluesource to Monetize Carbon Credits

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal" or the "Company") (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, an award winning, revolutionary and pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd. ("SusGlobal Belleville") has signed an Offset Development and Marketing Agreement (the "Agreement") with Blue Source Canada ULC ("Bluesource") to develop and market greenhouse gas offset credits from the Company's 49-acre Organic & Non-Hazardous Waste Processing & Composting Facility in Belleville, Ontario, in order for the Company to monetize and realize benefits from its voluntary activities.

This monetization is an exciting development for the Company's mission to reduce organic wastes from wood, leaf and yard material, treated municipal sewage waste (biosolids), residential curbside green bin material or source separated organics ("SSO") and paper sludge otherwise destined for landfills and, we believe, will also allow the Company to expand this mission.

Bluesource has pioneered creative solutions to climate change for over 20 years. Today, this partnership complements Bluesource's portfolio of high-quality environmental products from over 20 different technologies in over 100 locations across the United States and Canada. The partnership with SusGlobal is a core example of Bluesource's experience in identifying, creating, acquiring and marketing offsets, where there is a tangible environmental benefit.

"We identified Bluesource as the right partners for our Company's carbon credits monetization initiative, based on their extensive experience and success," stated Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "We anticipate reflecting the value of these credits in our first quarter 2022 reporting and are excited to meet this milestone and maximize shareholder value."

"SusGlobal's model of diverting organic waste streams from landfills, reducing greenhouse gas emissions as part of climate change objectives while producing regenerative products is the ideal opportunity we look for to reward proactive environmental action," says Ben Massie of Bluesource. "We have identified SusGlobal's Belleville facility as a promising offset development project and believe this can inspire others to do the same."

