Great Atlantic Completes Additional Ten Drill Holes On its 100% Owned Golden Promise Gold Property Central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has completed the first ten holes (1,418 meters) of the 2021 diamond drilling program at the Otter Brook gold showing, located in the east region of its Golden Promise Gold Property. The Golden Promise Property is located within the central Newfoundland gold belt.

Quartz-carbonate vein with semi-massive sulfides (pyrite and chalcopyrite) in hole OB-21-008

Quartz and / or carbonate veins with semi-massive sulfides (pyrite +/- chalcopyrite) were intersected in four drill holes to date. Similar veins with lesser amounts of sulfide mineralization were intersected in all 10 holes to date. Drill core from the program is being logged and sampled by Great Atlantic personnel at a secure facility in central Newfoundland.

Quartz-carbonate vein with semi-massive pyrite in hole OB-21-001

The drilling program is testing the Otter Brook gold showing down-dip and along its projected strike. Drilling is underway on the 11th drill hole and a 12th drill hole is planned for the current drilling program. Drill core samples were be submitted to a certified laboratory, being independent of Great Atlantic.

Quartz - carbonate veins with pyrite and chalcopyrite in hole OB-21-004

Great Atlantic collected gold bearing rock samples during 2020 at the Otter Brook gold showing from outcrop, subcrop and float. Eight of 11 rock samples collected during 2020 at this showing returned gold values in the 0.719 - 5.758 g/t range. An outcrop grab sample returned the highest value of 5.758 g/t gold.

The Golden Promise Property is located within a region of recent significant gold discoveries. The property is located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. Within the Exploits Subzone, the property lies along the north-northwestern fringe of the Victoria Lake Supergroup (VLSG), a volcano-sedimentary terrane. The northwestern margin of the Golden Promise Property occurs proximal to, and, in part, contiguous with a major (Appalachian-scale) collisional boundary, and suture zone, known as the RIL. The RIL forms the western boundary of the Exploits Subzone. Recent significant gold discoveries within the Exploits Subzone include those of Marathon Gold Corp. (TSX.MOZ) at the Valentine Gold Project, Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV.SIC) at the Moosehead Gold Project and New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV.NFG) at the Queensway Project. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Project, Moosehead Gold Project, and Queensway Project is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Golden Promise Property.