Black Bird Biotech Releases Preliminary Findings from 4-Month MiteXstream(TM) Efficacy Testing; Strong Efficacy Results Clear Company for California Clearance Application

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that its independent testing lab, Botanical Research in Motion, Inc. (BRIM), a …

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that its independent testing lab, Botanical Research in Motion, Inc. (BRIM), a British Columbia-based botanical research firm, had released the preliminary findings of its four-month long multi-faceted study of its EPA-registered MiteXstreamTM biopesticide.

"We found conclusive results that MiteXstreamTM is very effective as a stand-alone product and when used as directed. We also found that when the frequency of applications was increased to 2 to 3 days application intervals, the product was highly effective in total control and eradication of moderate to severe spider mite infestations on Cannabis plants." Peter Wojcik, CEO/Fellow, Cannabis Researcher, BRIM

"Third-party testing that confirms not only the high efficacy performance of MiteXstreamTM as we have represented to customers but demonstrates that efficacy when used in strict adherence to label instruction is the ultimate sales point," said Rich Forbis, BBBT's National Sales GM. "When the formal efficacy report is published later this month by BRIM, we will be in a position to apply to have MiteXstreamTM cleared for sale in California, where an eager market awaits. Now that we are cleared in 31 states, including D.C., and have applications pending in all others, we are quickly evolving from a regional product to a national product."

MiteXstreamTM is available for purchase online at www.mitexstream.com. Also, the website includes a MiteXstream 101 link that provides a clear explanation of MiteXstreamTM.

For news and updates, shareholders, prospective investors and prospective business partners are encouraged to follow @BBBT_Corporate on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/BBBT_Corporate ). Also visit BBBT's corporate website, https://blackbirdbiotech.com , for additional information about the company.

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and many other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including in state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

