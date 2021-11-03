checkAd

Rockhaven Completes Up-Sized Drill Program at its Klaza Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Accesswire
03.11.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the expanded 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned and road accessible Klaza property, located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of southern Yukon.

The exploration program utilized up to three diamond drill rigs that completed a total of 14,256 m of drilling in 72 holes. The 2021 work program was designed to achieve the following objectives:

  • Addition of New Resources - 11 holes tested known structures that lie immediately adjacent to, but outside of the Klaza Deposit and the currently envisioned mine plan, as presented in the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (See PEA Press Release dated July 13, 2020). These targets include portions of the Central BRX and Eastern Klaza zones, where widely spaced drill holes had previously returned encouraging results.
  • Further Definition of Resources - 31 holes were completed to assist in the upgrading of inferred resources to indicated resources. These holes are the first phase of a comprehensive in-fill drill program that is scheduled to be completed in 2022, transitioning the project towards a Pre-Feasibility Study.
  • Evaluation of Outside Targets - 30 holes were drilled to evaluate the resource potential of targets which lie outside of the immediate Klaza Deposit area, include the Rusk, Kelly Porphyry, Western BRX Extension and Western Chevron Zone target areas. Of note, the Rusk Target, discovered in 2020, was evaluated by 10 holes that tested the main structures at shallow depths over a 300m strike length.
  • Metallurgy and Permitting Advancement - Samples were collected for metallurgical test work, including pre-concentration, flotation and concentrate optimization work will be conducted at a pre-feasibility level on material from the known deposit and preliminary test work will be done on core from new zones identified in 2021. Permitting-related studies continue with quarterly, ground and surface water sampling and weather monitoring.

"The 2021 program was designed to expand and up-grade the mineral resource base, collect material for advanced metallurgical test work, and continue the collection of data needed for permitting." stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven's CEO. "I would like to thank all employees, consultants and contractors for making the 2021 program a safe and successful exploration season at Klaza and encourage investors to watch for results over the course of the next few months."

