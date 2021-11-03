Rockhaven Completes Up-Sized Drill Program at its Klaza Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the expanded 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned and road accessible Klaza property, …

The exploration program utilized up to three diamond drill rigs that completed a total of 14,256 m of drilling in 72 holes. The 2021 work program was designed to achieve the following objectives: