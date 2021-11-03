checkAd

SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / SolGold plc. (TSX:SOLG) ("SolGold" or the "Company")

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / SolGold plc. (TSX:SOLG) ("SolGold" or the "Company")

Dear Shareholders,

UK Corporate Governance best practice guidelines provide that a company puts forward all Directors for re-election every year at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) unless the company has a clearly articulated and compelling reason to pursue an alternative path, which is the case with SolGold.

As Chairman, and on behalf of my fellow Directors of your Company, we have an obligation to act in the best interests of all Shareholders.

At the Company's last AGM less than a year ago, on 17 December 2020, Shareholders approved the re-election of two Directors and the election of four newly appointed Directors. At this year's AGM, scheduled for next month, I propose that the three directors who did not stand for re-election last year namely myself, the SolGold Chairman, Non-Executive Director Brian Moller and Jason Ward, SolGold's Executive Director in charge of operations in Ecuador, retire by rotation and stand for re-election pursuant to the SolGold constitution.

Our Company's interim CEO and Executive Director Keith Marshall has also requested to be put forward for re-election at next month's AGM to seek confirmation and endorsement of his contribution from Shareholders. As such I have added Mr Marshall to the roster for re-election meaning Shareholders will be asked to vote on the re-election of four (4) Directors next month, having supported the re-election and election of six (6) Directors just last December.

This will ensure Shareholders will have had the opportunity within a 12-month period to vote on all Directors of SolGold.

In deciding on this course of action with regards to the re-election of Directors, I have taken note of the significant corporate changes that SolGold has undergone over the past 12 months to improve and strengthen our corporate governance standards and adhere to best practice, including as set out by the UK Corporate Governance guidelines but also reflecting best practice in Australia.

Changes over the last 12 months have included the stepping down of SolGold's long serving CEO, significant changes to the composition of our Board and an independent review and subsequent major upgrade of our systems and processes. The search for a new CEO is well advanced with a final shortlist compiled/a preferred candidate identified.

I believe that SolGold is on a path to achieving a level of corporate governance best practice that is comparable with if not exceeds that of our peer group both in the UK as well as in Australia.



