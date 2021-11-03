checkAd

Cytta Corp. Becomes a Fully Reporting US SEC Company

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Cytta Corp (OTC PINK:CYCA) the purveyor of realtime video streaming compression software (SUPR) that radically shifts how video is streamed, consumed, transferred and stored, announces that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") declared Cytta's resale Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") effective on November 3, 2021.

Cytta became an SEC reporting company upon effectiveness of the Registration Statement. Accordingly, the Company's financial statements are now required to be prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), with quarterly and yearly financial statements included in required periodic reports to be filed with the SEC. Cytta is not selling any securities under the Registration Statement. Rather, the Registration Statement relates to the potential resale, from time to time, of securities of the Company by certain of its security holders. Cytta will ‎not receive any proceeds from any sale of securities by the selling security holders pursuant to the Registration Statement.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

Gary Campbell, CEO, states, "The successful completion of this filing is a true milestone in our development. This action is fundamental to the Company's efforts to demonstrate heightened transparency to its investors and bring the Company greater visibility and credibility before a substantially larger group of qualified investors." Mr. Campbell continued, "We have now fulfilled a commitment we made to our shareholders and put ourselves firmly on the path towards greater access to capital markets via securing a relationship with a reputable investment bank. We believe this will now allow us to fulfill all of our developmental and business objectives going forward."

About Us

Cytta Corp (OTC PINK:CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary compression software technology that radically shifts how video is streamed, consumed, transferred and stored. Cytta's proprietary AI based Realtime Video Streaming Compression Software is the only solution to all current video streaming bottlenecks. Our proprietary ISR technology is built around SUPR, the most powerful software codec in the world, which is the technology at the core of our products. SUPR is designed specifically for streaming, HD, 4K, and higher resolution video while significantly reducing required technical resources.

