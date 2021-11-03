checkAd

Evotec SE To Announce Results for the First Nine Months 2021 On 11 November 2021

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) will announce its financial results for the first nine months 2021 on Thursday, 11 November 2021.The Company is going to …

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) will announce its financial results for the first nine months 2021 on Thursday, 11 November 2021.

The Company is going to hold a conference call to discuss the results as well as to provide an update on its performance. The conference call will be held in English.

Conference call details
Date: Thursday, 11 November 2021
Time: 02.00 pm CET (08.00 am ET, 01.00 pm GMT)

From Germany: +49 69 20 17 44 220
From France: +33 170 709 502
From Italy: +39 023 600 6663
From Switzerland: +41 445 806 522
From UK: +44 20 3009 2470
From USA: +1 877 423 0830
Access Code: 82123163#

A simultaneous slide presentation for participants dialling in via phone is available at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/evotec20211111/no-audio.

Webcast details

To join the audio webcast and to access the presentation slides you will find a link on our homepage www.evotec.com shortly before the event.

A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed from Germany by dialling +49 69 201744221, from UK by dialling +44 20 3364 5150 and from USA by dialling +1 (844) 307-9362.

The access code is 315614529#. The on-demand version of the webcast will be available on our website: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports and under the direct link https://www.webcast-eqs.com/evotec20211111.

About Evotec SE

Evotec is an industry-leading drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Evotec's mission is to discover best and first-in-class medicines for a broad range of difficult to treat diseases in collaboration with our partners. Evotec has built a comprehensive suite of fully integrated, next generation technology platforms which it believes will transform the way new drugs are discovered. By leveraging the advanced capabilities of Evotec's integrated platforms, Evotec is able to provide solutions to its partners that enable significant improvements in the quality of new drugs while accelerating the drug discovery process and reducing the high cost of attrition often associated with traditional drug discovery processes.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding completion of the offering. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Among the factors that may result in differences include risks indicated in the risk factors included in Evotec's Registration Statement on Form F-1 and other filings with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
volker.braun@evotec.com
T. +49.(0)40.560 81-775
F. +49.(0)40.560 81-333

