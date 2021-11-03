checkAd

FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance for Financial Services

Compliance Processes to be Automated with the CDMC Standard through an Open Source Testing and Configuration Framework

NAPA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / The Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), today announced its partnership with the EDM Council, a cross-industry trade association for data management and analytics, to accelerate the implementation of the Cloud Data Management Capabilities (CDMC) framework via end-to-end open-source testing and infrastructure-as-code suite. The CDMC framework ensures a comprehensive set of standard guidelines for financial firms and other industries as they move their data into the Cloud. This partnership was spearheaded by Morgan Stanley and LSEG, Members of both EDMC and FINOS. The announcement was made at today's Linux Foundation Member Summit where Gabriele Columbro, Executive Director of FINOS, is the keynote speaker, and represents a fundamental component of the FINOS Open Regtech strategic initiative.

Financial institutions and fintech vendors need to demonstrate to regulators that they comply with industry regulations when working with cloud service providers (CSPs) for their data management. This partnership will deliver value to many different entities, such as risk managers at banks who will have an unequivocally provable way of demonstrating cloud compliance. CSPs, fintechs and technology companies will be able to confidently and compliantly deliver their services, while consulting firms can specialize in proving compliance and certification to the CDMC standard. Additionally, regulators can use the CDMC Open Source implementation for evidence of enforcement and for tapping into open source talent to do so.

"This pan-industry partnership shows the continued momentum and superior value of open source to prove regulatory compliance in the financial services industry," said Columbro. "FINOS continues to solidify its role as an open-source enabler not only for financial institutions but for industry consortia, open standard organizations and regulators. Cloud and data management are critical to all actors in the financial services value chain, and we believe having a truly open approach to demonstrate compliance is the only way to build trust in the industry."

