Zeal Network Cuts FY Revenue Outlook to EUR 86 Million from at Least EUR 95 Million Autor: PLX AI | 03.11.2021, 16:16

(PLX AI) – Zeal Network Outlook FY revenue EUR 86 million, cut from at least EUR 95 million previously.

Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA raised to EUR 25 million, from at least EUR 20 million previously

In the first nine months of 2021, billings in the Germany segment rose by around 5 percent to EUR 493.2 million (2020: EUR 471.8 million)

At EUR 65.1 million, the ZEAL Group's preliminary revenue was around 1 percent higher than in the previous year (2020: EUR 64.5 million).

The adjusted EBITDA improved provisionally to around EUR 17.6 million in the first nine months of 2021 (2020: EUR 6.9 million)

Depending on the general conditions - in particular the further jackpot development - the company now expects for the financial year 2021 a transaction volume of around EUR 650 million (previously: at least EUR 700 million) in the Germany segment



