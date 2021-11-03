checkAd

Zeal Network Cuts FY Revenue Outlook to EUR 86 Million from at Least EUR 95 Million

Autor: PLX AI
03.11.2021, 16:16  |  16   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Zeal Network Outlook FY revenue EUR 86 million, cut from at least EUR 95 million previously.Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA raised to EUR 25 million, from at least EUR 20 million previouslyIn the first nine months of 2021, billings in the …

  • (PLX AI) – Zeal Network Outlook FY revenue EUR 86 million, cut from at least EUR 95 million previously.
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA raised to EUR 25 million, from at least EUR 20 million previously
  • In the first nine months of 2021, billings in the Germany segment rose by around 5 percent to EUR 493.2 million (2020: EUR 471.8 million)
  • At EUR 65.1 million, the ZEAL Group's preliminary revenue was around 1 percent higher than in the previous year (2020: EUR 64.5 million).
  • The adjusted EBITDA improved provisionally to around EUR 17.6 million in the first nine months of 2021 (2020: EUR 6.9 million)
  • Depending on the general conditions - in particular the further jackpot development - the company now expects for the financial year 2021 a transaction volume of around EUR 650 million (previously: at least EUR 700 million) in the Germany segment


ZEAL Network Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zeal Network Cuts FY Revenue Outlook to EUR 86 Million from at Least EUR 95 Million (PLX AI) – Zeal Network Outlook FY revenue EUR 86 million, cut from at least EUR 95 million previously.Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA raised to EUR 25 million, from at least EUR 20 million previouslyIn the first nine months of 2021, billings in the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Zalando Q3 Revenue Tops Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
Vestas Q3 Earnings Below Expectations; Outlook Cut
Ørsted Q3 EBITDA DKK 2,984 million; FY Outlook DKK 15-16 Billion
Maersk Price Target Raised to DKK 24,900 from DKK 23,900 at Kepler Cheuvreux
Novo Nordisk Has 85.4% Obesity Drug Market Share in North America After Wegovy Launch
Ocean Yield Q3 Net Income USD -2.5 Million
Lufthansa Q3 Revenue Below Consensus, but Adj. EBIT Above
Geberit 9-Month Earnings Beat Consensus
Vestas Crashes 10% After Weak Quarter, Guidance Downgrade
Titel
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Cint Buys Lucid for $1.07 Billion; to Issue Shares for $510 Million
Novo Nordisk Is Poised for Strong Growth in 2022, Bank of America Says
Kongsberg Automotive Sells Interior Comfort Systems to Lear for EUR 175 Million
Novo Nordisk Rises 2% as Guidance Upgrade Shows Strong Ozempic, Wegovy Sales
Daimler Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Says on Track for Full Year
Novo Nordisk Raises Sales Growth Outlook to 12-15% for 2021 After 15% Growth in Q3
HelloFresh Raises Revenue Growth Outlook After Q3 Beats Expectations
Sectra Looking for New CFO After Franzen Takes New Role
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:12 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Nach weiterhin schwacher Jackpot-Entwicklung im dritten Quartal senkt ZEAL die Prognose für Transaktionsvolumen und Umsatz für 2021 aber erhöht die Prognose für EBITDA aufgrund von Kosteneinsparungen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
16:12 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Following a continued weak jackpot development in the third quarter, ZEAL reduces its 2021 guidance for billings and revenue but increases its EBITDA guidance due to cost savings
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
13:19 UhrHAUCK & AUFHÄUSER stuft Zeal Network auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen