Ainos SRNA Research Initiative Announces Milestones for mRNA Vaccine Development

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Ainos, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "company"), (OTC PINK:AIMD), announced today that the company has recently achieved early stage milestones in its mRNA vaccine research and development initiative. The company's mRNA vaccine is designed against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

"We are extremely encouraged by the recent progress in our synthetic RNA research initiative since it is a major focus of our newly formed Preventive Medicine division. We are committed to developing a SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine and facilitating the establishment of other synthetic RNA technology platforms," commented Mr. Chun-Hsien Tsai, Chairman and CEO of Ainos, Inc.

Synthetic RNA (SRNA), which primarily includes artificial messenger RNA (mRNA) and short inhibitory RNAs (siRNA), is a novel therapeutic approach for gene remedy or modulation. Establishing an SRNA technology platform capable of extensively producing mRNAs and/or siRNAs, together with a liposome formulation for effective sRNA delivery is critical in potential vaccine development and disease intervention.

As a short-term goal to develop a 2nd generation SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine, Ainos has designed a plasmid (pEF-Vacc1) for universal viral gene expression in eukaryotic cells. This pEF-Vacc1 harbored a transgene cassette that is driven by EF1α and T7 promoters and is suitable for massive in vivo or in vitro mRNA expression. The mRNA was devised with modified gene sequence and regulatory elements to evade innate immune attacks, which was composed of a modified cap structure, a 5' untranslated region (UTR), a 3' UTR, an open reading frame encoding a sequence-modified spike gene of a SARS-CoV-2 delta strain, and a poly-A tail as shown below. A control plasmid pEF-eGFP expressing fluorescent eGFP had been confirmed for its feasibility in expressing protein antigens in Lung A549 cells.

We have also preliminarily determined the formulation of liposome particles (LNPs), which will be synthesized for testing their delivery efficiency in cell lines (in vitro) and animal models (in vivo). Briefly, in vitro transcribed mRNAs will be mixed with LNPs that are formulated by ionizable lipids, PEG-lipids, and helper lipids to investigate antigen expression and presentation of the mRNA-LNPs in transfected cells. The mRNA-LNPs will also be delivered into mice through intramuscular/intravenous/intranasal immunization to examine the safety, delivery efficacy and immunogenicity of the mRNA-LNPs. The humoral and cellular immunity generated by mRNA-LNPs will be analyzed through antigen-stimulated immune assays. Immunized mice with or without immunization will be challenged with SARS-CoV-2 variants to assess the protective efficacy of the mRNA-LNPs. We anticipate that the mRNA-LNPs may elicit protective neutralizing antibodies and generate potent immunological memory against SARS-CoV-2 variants in a mouse model with a Th1-biased immune response and without antibody-dependent pathogenic enhancement effect in lungs.

