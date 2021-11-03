The Eastern Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Earnings Webcast

NAUGATUCK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will release financial results …

NAUGATUCK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and other matters. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.