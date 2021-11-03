checkAd

The Eastern Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Earnings Webcast

NAUGATUCK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and other matters. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.

What: The Eastern Company Q3 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in Number: (888) 506-0062 (toll free in US & Canada) or (973) 528-0011 (international) *Please use conference entry code: 319207

Webcast: Participants can also join via the web at:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1757/43436

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
August Vlak or John L. Sullivan III
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671014/The-Eastern-Company-Announces-Timing ...

