checkAd

Li-Metal Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021, 12:30  |  10   |   |   

Next Generation Battery Technology Disrupter to Trade under the Ticker "LIM" on the CSETORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a leading developer of scalable lithium anode and lithium …

Next Generation Battery Technology Disrupter to Trade under the Ticker "LIM" on the CSE

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a leading developer of scalable lithium anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next generation batteries, announces that, as of today, November 3, 2021, the common shares of the Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker "LIM".

Founded in Toronto by Maciej Jastrzebski, the Chief Executive Officer of Li-Metal and Tim Johnston, a director of Li-Metal and the Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Li-Cycle Corp., Li-Metal addresses a pressing underlying technology trend in global electrification - the development and adoption of next generation batteries. It is imperative that the battery supply chain adapts as the world transitions from conventional lithium-ion batteries to next generation batteries.

"We are thrilled to make our debut as a publicly traded Canadian company on the CSE and are positioned to scale our breakthrough metallic lithium anode and metal production technologies," said Mr. Jastrzebski. "Producing next generation batteries for electric vehicles with existing technologies can be costly, as they use more lithium than needed and the production costs are high. By utilizing Li-Metal's technologies, battery cell manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers will be able to produce advanced batteries with less lithium, reducing the need for a finite resource, powering more cost-effective, longer range and safer electric vehicles."

Li-Metal sits at the epicenter of three heavy macroeconomic trends: the need to support the mass adoption of next generation batteries, a North American supply shortage of critical battery materials and the need for environmentally friendly solutions supporting the electric vehicle revolution. Li-Metal is developing two scalable, cost effective, safe and sustainable technologies that address these core megatrends:

  • Lithium Anode Technology - low-cost, high performance, and highly scalable technology for producing lithium metal anodes for next generation batteries.
  • Lithium Metal Technology - an improved lithium metal production process utilizing abundantly available chemical sources that eliminates lithium chloride, produces no toxic chlorine off-gas and minimal emissions.

Retains Investor Relations Consultant

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Li-Metal Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Next Generation Battery Technology Disrupter to Trade under the Ticker "LIM" on the CSETORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a leading developer of scalable lithium anode and lithium …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
American Manganese Amends Stock Options
Cipherloc Forms Board of Advisors
Victory Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
EastWest Bioscience Announces Grant of Stock Options and Cancellation of Certain Other Stock ...
Innodata's SaaS Data Annotation Platform Now Generally Available
Ternium Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2021 Results
Fortitude Gold Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $4.6m or $0.19 per Share
TG Venture Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
XPhyto Announces Managing Director Appointment, Financing and 3a-diagnostics Development
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...