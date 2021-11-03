Li-Metal Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Next Generation Battery Technology Disrupter to Trade under the Ticker "LIM" on the CSETORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a leading developer of scalable lithium anode and lithium …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a leading developer of scalable lithium anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next generation batteries, announces that, as of today, November 3, 2021, the common shares of the Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker "LIM".

Founded in Toronto by Maciej Jastrzebski, the Chief Executive Officer of Li-Metal and Tim Johnston, a director of Li-Metal and the Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Li-Cycle Corp., Li-Metal addresses a pressing underlying technology trend in global electrification - the development and adoption of next generation batteries. It is imperative that the battery supply chain adapts as the world transitions from conventional lithium-ion batteries to next generation batteries.