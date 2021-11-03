Li-Metal Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a leading developer of scalable lithium anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next generation batteries, announces that, as of today, November 3, 2021, the common shares of the Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker "LIM".
Founded in Toronto by Maciej Jastrzebski, the Chief Executive Officer of Li-Metal and Tim Johnston, a director of Li-Metal and the Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Li-Cycle Corp., Li-Metal addresses a pressing underlying technology trend in global electrification - the development and adoption of next generation batteries. It is imperative that the battery supply chain adapts as the world transitions from conventional lithium-ion batteries to next generation batteries.
"We are thrilled to make our debut as a publicly traded Canadian company on the CSE and are positioned to scale our breakthrough metallic lithium anode and metal production technologies," said Mr. Jastrzebski. "Producing next generation batteries for electric vehicles with existing technologies can be costly, as they use more lithium than needed and the production costs are high. By utilizing Li-Metal's technologies, battery cell manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers will be able to produce advanced batteries with less lithium, reducing the need for a finite resource, powering more cost-effective, longer range and safer electric vehicles."
Li-Metal sits at the epicenter of three heavy macroeconomic trends: the need to support the mass adoption of next generation batteries, a North American supply shortage of critical battery materials and the need for environmentally friendly solutions supporting the electric vehicle revolution. Li-Metal is developing two scalable, cost effective, safe and sustainable technologies that address these core megatrends:
- Lithium Anode Technology - low-cost, high performance, and highly scalable technology for producing lithium metal anodes for next generation batteries.
- Lithium Metal Technology - an improved lithium metal production process utilizing abundantly available chemical sources that eliminates lithium chloride, produces no toxic chlorine off-gas and minimal emissions.
