CGS International Announces Bernardo Raymundo as Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Raymundo brings more than 20 years of progressive leadership experience in various industries, with a proven track record of driving organizational change and corporate turnaround. Since 2017, and prior to joining CGSI, Mr. Raymundo served as the Operations Manager at CropBioLife which operates in the agriproduct sector as a distributor of an organic foliar spray from Australia. Previously, Mr. Raymundowas the President of Wynergy Asia Pacific Corporation, where he led the company and oversaw business-wide changes to modernize corporate procedures and organizational mandates. Additionally, he successfully developed and implemented new strategies and policies in collaboration with executive partners establishing and achieving long-term business objectives. Mr. Raymundo holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Mechanical from the University of Perpetual Help System located in Las Pinas City, Philippines.

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / CGS International, Inc. (the "Company" or "CGSI") (OTCMarkets:CGSI), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company doing business as World Agri Minerals focused on the development and sale of organic plant enhancers, today announced a new appointment to its executive team - Mr. Bernardo Raymundo will serve as CGSI's Chief Operating Officer.

"At this pivotal moment in CGS's history, we are elevating and enhancing our team to include the critical skills and high caliber leadership experience we need to effectively propel the company towards its vision of developing additional ocean based mineral plant foods to revolutionize the way that the agricultural industry grows and fertilizes products," said Ramon Mabanta, Chief Executive Officer of CGS.

Mabanta concluded by adding that "[w]ith the addition of Bernardo's management and organizational expertise, and his strong and proven track record in the agricultural industry, we believe we are assembling the right team to drive the company into its next phase of its evolution."

ABOUT US:

CGS International, Inc. (d.b.a. World Agri Minerals) manufactures, markets, and sells a premiere proprietary commercial Agri-product known world-wide as GENESIS 89™. After years of research and development, GENESIS 89™ has been formulated to contain over 80 different trace minerals and contains a unique proprietary blend of these organic trace minerals. World Agri Minerals GENESIS 89™ product line boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the commercial and even the retail market. The proprietary extraction of these minerals provides the GENESIS 89™ product a unique blend of organic trace minerals and boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the market. All World Agri Mineral products consist of organic plant nutrients that hope to change the way the agriculture industry grow and fertilize products. Our GENESIS 89™ premium organic growth supplement can be applied as a soil amendment and/or foliar spray. We are confidently pressing forward as the premier ocean-based mineral plant food on the market.

