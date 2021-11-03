checkAd

Merck KGaA Raised Forecast After Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA now projects full-year net sales of EUR 19.30 - 19.85 billion (previously EUR 18.80 - 19.70 billion).
  • EBITDA pre is anticipated to grow to approx. EUR 6.0 - 6.3 bn for the group (previously EUR 5.6 - 6.0 bn)
  • EPS pre is projected to amount to approx. EUR 8.50 - 9.00 (previously EUR 7.80 - 8.50)
  • Q3 revenue EUR 4,970 million VS. estimate EUR 4,894 million
  • Q3 EBITDA pre of EUR 1.55 billion and EPS pre of EUR 2.24
  • The main driver is a very strong operating performance from the Life Science business sector, the company said
