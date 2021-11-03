Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Merck KGaA Raised Forecast After Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA now projects full-year net sales of EUR 19.30 - 19.85 billion (previously EUR 18.80 - 19.70 billion).EBITDA pre is anticipated to grow to approx. EUR 6.0 - 6.3 bn for the group (previously EUR 5.6 - 6.0 bn)EPS pre is projected …



