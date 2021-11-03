Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Date and Time for Year Ended August 31, 2021 Earnings Release and Form 10-K Filing

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced it will issue an earnings release with summarized financial information for the year ended August 31, 2021, and hold an earnings call on November 9, 2021, to …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced it will issue an earnings release with summarized financial information for the year ended August 31, 2021, and hold an earnings call on November 9, 2021, to discuss the results - details are below. It will also file its Form 10-K before the market opens on November 10, 2021.

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 4:00PM Eastern (2:00PM Mountain). Call details are presented below. We will post a detailed slide presentation, which provides an overview of Pure Cycle and presents summary financial results on our website which can be accessed at www.purecyclewater.com.