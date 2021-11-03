Mango Capital, Inc. Announces Name Change and Reverse Split

SWEDESBORO, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Mango Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCAP) announces today, per the October 4th, 2021 approval of the Board of Directors, that the company shall be known as MetaCap Inc., pending required regulatory …

SWEDESBORO, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Mango Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCAP) announces today, per the October 4th, 2021 approval of the Board of Directors, that the company shall be known as MetaCap Inc., pending required regulatory approvals. The company shall retain its "MCAP" ticker symbol.

In addition, MetaCap Inc. has approved a 200-for-1 reverse split in its common shares, pending required regulatory approvals.