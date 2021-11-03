checkAd

Mango Capital, Inc. Announces Name Change and Reverse Split

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021, 19:50  |   |   |   

SWEDESBORO, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Mango Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCAP) announces today, per the October 4th, 2021 approval of the Board of Directors, that the company shall be known as MetaCap Inc., pending required regulatory …

SWEDESBORO, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Mango Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCAP) announces today, per the October 4th, 2021 approval of the Board of Directors, that the company shall be known as MetaCap Inc., pending required regulatory approvals. The company shall retain its "MCAP" ticker symbol.

In addition, MetaCap Inc. has approved a 200-for-1 reverse split in its common shares, pending required regulatory approvals.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Brooke Pagano
(845) 270-5792
Brooke@landofland.com

SOURCE: Mango Capital, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671048/Mango-Capital-Inc-Announces-Name-Cha ...

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

