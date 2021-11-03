The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Maven Brands Inc., and Xali Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Maven Brands Inc., and Xali Gold Corp. discussing their …

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Maven Brands Inc., and Xali Gold Corp. discussing their latest press releases.

Filament Health (NEO:FH)(OTCQB:FLHLF) receives FDA authorization for psychedelic clinical trial

Filament Health has received FDA authorization to initiate the first clinical trial using naturally sourced psychedelic substances. The phase 1 trial will include 20 healthy subjects and examine the effects of Filament's three proprietary botanical drug candidates. CEO Benjamin Lightburn sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the clinical trial.

For the full interview with Benjamin Lightburn and to learn more about Filament Health's clinical trial, click here.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ)(OTC PINK:KDOZF) shares its success with the investment community

Kidoz Inc. has released its Q3 2021 network growth and corporate update. Highlights include 345 million monetized impressions delivered during the quarter and on November 9th Kidoz will co-host their first-ever live webinar in both Mandarin and English with TopOn. Tarrnie Williams, Executive Chairman at KIDOZ sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the company's results and opportunities within the Chinese market.

For the full interview with Tarrnie Williams and to learn more about Kidoz Inc.'s Q3 update, click here.

Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)(OTCQB:FGLDF) shares results from a drilling program at the Spitfire-Sunny Boy Gold Project

Falcon Gold has announced the results of a successful backpack drilling program at the Spitfire-Sunny Boy Gold Project. Geologists and prospectors collected rock samples over 300m strike length along the Master Vein and up to a 250m strike length over other veins. Falcon's Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Karim Rayani and to learn more about Falcon Gold's drilling results, click here.

Psyched Wellness (CSE:PSYC)(OTCQB:PSYCF) announced the Amanita Muscaria mushroom has been added to the Natural Health Products Ingredients Database (NHPID) of Canada