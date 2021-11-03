Global Industrial Partners with Sheldon Creed at Phoenix Raceway

The No. 78 Global Industrial Chevrolet Camaro to Compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on November 6thPORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of …

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced they will sponsor Sheldon Creed for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The race airs live on NBCSN at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Creed will drive the No. 78 Global Industrial Chevrolet Camaro at the one-mile, low-banked tri-oval just one day after competing in the NASCAR Truck Series championship race in that series' season-finale, also at Phoenix Raceway. While this will mark Creed's only NASCAR Xfinity Series start in 2021, he has three previous starts in the series and is scheduled to compete full time in 2021 under the Richard Childress Racing banner.

Klaus Werner, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Global Industrial Company, said, "We are incredibly excited to partner with a renowned racing organization in Richard Childress Racing and championship driver, Sheldon Creed. This is a unique and thrilling opportunity to market the Global Industrial brand on a premier national racing stage.

We look forward to connecting with NASCAR's electrifying and loyal fanbase and making lasting relationships where fans know at Global ‘We Can Supply That', delivering performance on the track and to their businesses."

"I'm looking forward to racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway, especially with Global Industrial Company on board my Chevrolet," said Creed. "I've had a lot of success at Phoenix Raceway over the years, including winning in the Truck Series at the track in 2020, so I am hoping to bring some of that same success to Global Industrial this November 6th and I'm grateful for the opportunity."

Defending 2020 NASCAR Truck Series champion and winner of the 2018 ARCA Racing Series Championship, Sheldon Creed, has established himself as a NASCAR leader with his competitive drive and proven talent. In 2022, Creed will join an impressive list of drivers who have competed and won in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at RCR, including Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon and Tyler Reddick.