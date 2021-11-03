Atomera to Present in the 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / ­­ November 3, 2021 / ­­ ­­ Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced it will conduct one-on-one and small group meetings at the 2021 Craig-Hallum …

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / ­­ November 3, 2021 / ­­ ­­ Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced it will conduct one-on-one and small group meetings at the 2021 Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Tuesday, November 16th.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Atomera, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative, or contact Atomera's investor relations at investor@atomera.com.