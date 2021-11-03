checkAd

Envela Subsidiary Expands Geographically with Acquisition

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021   

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary ECHG, LLC has completed its purchase of the assets of Avail Recovery Solutions, LLC, a …

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary ECHG, LLC has completed its purchase of the assets of Avail Recovery Solutions, LLC, a leader in IT asset recovery services and part of environmentally friendly recommerce sector.

A picture containing text, outdoor Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

About ECHG
ECHG helps a number of the world's leading brands and retailers accelerate their sustainability transformations by extending their assets' life cycle. Its services include returns management, product refurbishment, consumer trade-ins, product de-manufacturing, end-of-life recycling, IT asset disposition, recommerce, and reverse logistics.

About Avail Recovery Solutions
Avail is a full-service electronics and materials lifecycle-management company, providing innovative recommerce solutions for IT asset disposition and electronics recycling. Avail helps its clients meet their sustainability goals, utilizing industry-leading transparency for its disposition and recycling services. Its services include asset disposition, complete digital-data destruction, and value recovery of technology assets. Avail works with Fortune 2000 companies and other organizations to recover invested capital from retired assets through resale and end-of-life recycling. For more information about Avail, visit the company's website, www.availrecovery.com.

About Envela
Envela and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities within the recommerce sector. These include recommercializing luxury hard assets, consumer electronics and IT equipment; and end-of-life recycling solutions. Envela assesses its inventory of recommerce purchases for their potential to be refurbished and resold as whole goods, or to be recycled for component parts or precious-metal value. Envela also offers comprehensive recycling solutions for a variety of other companies seeking responsibly to dispose of end-of-life products. Envela operates primarily via two recommerce business segments. Through DGSE, LLC the Company recommercializes luxury hard assets via Dallas Gold and Silver Exchange, Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Bullion Express brands. Through ECHG, the Company operates Echo Environmental Holdings, ITAD USA Holdings, and Teladvance, which recommercialize primarily consumer electronics and IT equipment, and provide end-of-life recycling services for various companies across many industries. Envela conducts its recommerce operations at retail and wholesale levels, through distributors, resellers, dedicated stores and online. Envela is a Nevada corporation, headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Additional information about Envela is available at its investor-relations site, Envela.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding current and future equity acquisitions, business strategies, and the potential future success of the Company and its subsidiaries. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
John Yi
949-574-3860
Investor Relations
1901 Gateway Drive | Irving, TX 75038
investorrelations@envela.com

Foto: Accesswire

SOURCE: Envela Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671075/Envela-Subsidiary-Expands-Geographic ...

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

