checkAd

Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North Carolina MSA

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021, 21:15  |  16   |   |   

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") acquired a 161,458 square foot industrial facility on 20.45 acres in Monroe, North Carolina for $12.8 million on November 3, …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") acquired a 161,458 square foot industrial facility on 20.45 acres in Monroe, North Carolina for $12.8 million on November 3, 2021.The property is Gladstone Commercial's third industrial acquisition in the Charlotte, North Carolina MSA.

The property is 100% leased to Assa Abloy Entrance Systems, U.S., Inc. ("Assa Abloy") with 7.9 years of remaining absolute NNN lease term. The property serves as Assa Abloy's North American headquarters and is utilized for manufacturing and distribution of its access/entrance products and solutions. The acquisition of the industrial property is consistent with Gladstone Commercial's growth strategy of acquiring functional assets, leased to credit-worthy tenants in strong industrial locations.

"We are excited to continue building our industrial presence in the Southeast. This facility is the North American headquarters for a strong tenant, and we are pleased to add another Charlotte-area property to the portfolio," stated EJ Wislar, Senior Vice President of Gladstone Commercial.

"The acquisition of the Assa Abloy facility is the latest example of Gladstone Commercial's core strategy of acquiring well-positioned, mission critical assets in our target markets," said Buzz Cooper, Chief Investment Officer of Gladstone Commercial.

Bob Cutlip, President of Gladstone Commercial, agreed, "This transaction builds upon our strategy to increase our portfolio allocation to industrial buildings, and we are glad to welcome such a well-regarded tenant to our portfolio."

The property was marketed by Pete Pittroff of JLL Capital Markets.

About Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2021, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 127 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 15.7 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For Broker Submittals:

South Central:

Buzz Cooper
Chief Investment Officer
(703) 287-5815
Buzz.Cooper@gladstonecompanies.com

Southeast/Northeast:

EJ Wislar
Senior Vice President
(703) 462-1027
EJ.Wislar@gladstonecompanies.com

Midwest/West:

Ryan Carter
Executive Vice President
(571) 451-0019
Ryan.Carter@gladstonecompanies.com

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Bob Cutlip,
President - Gladstone Commercial Corporation
(703) 287-5878,
Bob.Cutlip@gladstonecompanies.com

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause Gladstone Commercial's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the captions "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" of Gladstone Commercial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021 and certain other filings we make with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. Gladstone Commercial undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

For further information:
Gladstone Commercial Corporation
+1-703-287-5893

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671051/Gladstone-Commercial-Announces-128-M ...

Gladstone Commercial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North Carolina MSA MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") acquired a 161,458 square foot industrial facility on 20.45 acres in Monroe, North Carolina for $12.8 million on November 3, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
EastWest Bioscience Announces Grant of Stock Options and Cancellation of Certain Other Stock ...
Database Lock Completed for Innovation Pharmaceuticals' Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for ...
XPhyto Announces Managing Director Appointment, Financing and 3a-diagnostics Development
TG Venture Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Evotec SE To Announce Results for the First Nine Months 2021 On 11 November 2021
Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Favorable New Safety Report for Aviptadil ...
Adverty Wins Third US Patent for Brainimpression(TM), Bringing Ad Viewability Technology to Gaming ...
Westbridge Announces UK Expansion and Provides Corporate Update
CGS International Announces Bernardo Raymundo as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.11.21Gladstone Commercial Corporation Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
28.10.21Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information
Accesswire | Analysen
12.10.21Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2021 and Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update
Accesswire | Analysen