Envela Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue Up 12% Quarter-over-Quarter to $37.7 Million

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Management Commentary

"The third quarter marked another consecutive period of strong growth, further validating our recommerce business model," said John Loftus, Chairman and CEO of Envela. "In an effort to augment the capabilities of both our business segments, we continue exploring innovative and accretive initiatives to expand our operations through organic and inorganic means. In August, we signed a definitive agreement to acquire Avail Recovery Solutions to enhance our ECHG services and geographic footprint, and further strengthen our ESG commitment-a core Envela focus," added Loftus.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $37.7 million compared to $38.8 million in the same year-ago period.

Revenue related to continuing operations of the Company's DGSE subsidiary for the third quarter of 2021 was $25.5 million (68% of total revenue), compared to $28.1 million (72% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period. DGSE's resale revenue, including bullion, jewelry, watches, and rare coins, was $23.4 million (92% of DGSE total sales), compared to $27.1 million (96% of DGSE total sales) in the same year-ago period. DGSE's recycled-material sales were $2.1 million (8% of DGSE total sales), compared to $1 million (4% of DGSE total sales) in the same year-ago period.

Revenue related to the Company's ECHG subsidiary for the third quarter of 2021 was $12.2 million (32% of total revenue), compared to $10.7 million (28% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period. ECHG's resale revenue was $8.3 million (68% of ECHG total sales), compared to $7.8 million (73% of ECHG total sales) in the same year-ago period. ECHG's recycled-material sales were $3.9 million (32% of ECHG total sales), compared to $2.9 million (27% of ECHG total sales) in the same year-ago period.

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $8.1 million, compared to $7.2 million in the same year-ago period.

  • DGSE's gross profit was $3.1 million, compared to $3.4 million in the same year-ago period.
    • DGSE's resale gross profit was $2.6 million, compared to $3.1 million in the same year-ago period.
    • DGSE's recycled-materials gross profit was $414,000, compared to $293,000 in the same year-ago period.
  • ECHG's gross profit was $5.1 million, compared to $3.7 million in the same year-ago period.
    • Resale gross profit was $3.5 million, compared to $2.4 million in the same year-ago period.
    • Recycled-material gross profit was $1.6 million, compared to $1.4 in the same year-ago period.

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $3.1 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago period.

