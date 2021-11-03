checkAd

Greenlane Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Financial Data

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021, 21:30  |   |   |   

Company to Host Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast on November 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern TimeBOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest …

Company to Host Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast on November 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced preliminary financial data for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021, which reflects approximately one month of combined operations following the successful merger of Greenlane and KushCo Holdings, Inc. ("KushCo"), which was completed on August 31, 2021.

Foto: Accesswire

Preliminary Estimated and Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Other Data:

On a preliminary (unaudited) basis, the Company anticipates:

  • Net sales of between approximately $40 million and $41 million
  • GAAP Gross margin of between approximately (2)% to 0%
  • Adjusted Gross margin of between approximately 19% to 21%
  • Total cash balance of approximately $13 million
Margin
GAAP Gross profit
$(1) million to $0 million
(2)% to 0%
Inventory Rationalization1
$9 million
Adjusted Gross profit
$8 million to $9 million
19% to 21%
  1. Represents charges relating to one-time inventory rationalization adjustments implemented in connection with the closing of the merger with KushCo Holdings, Inc. Amount is currently under review and represents management's current estimate. The final inventory rationalization adjustment for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, has not been determined as of the date hereof and is subject to change as a result of, among other things, the completion of our financial closing procedures and the preparation of our financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The information presented herein should not be considered a substitute for the financial information we will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 once it becomes available.

Management Commentary

Seite 1 von 5
Greenlane Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenlane Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Financial Data Company to Host Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast on November 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern TimeBOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
EastWest Bioscience Announces Grant of Stock Options and Cancellation of Certain Other Stock ...
Database Lock Completed for Innovation Pharmaceuticals' Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for ...
XPhyto Announces Managing Director Appointment, Financing and 3a-diagnostics Development
TG Venture Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Evotec SE To Announce Results for the First Nine Months 2021 On 11 November 2021
Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Favorable New Safety Report for Aviptadil ...
Adverty Wins Third US Patent for Brainimpression(TM), Bringing Ad Viewability Technology to Gaming ...
Westbridge Announces UK Expansion and Provides Corporate Update
CGS International Announces Bernardo Raymundo as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.10.21Greenlane and Vibes Announce the Introduction of the Cali
Accesswire | Analysen
19.10.21Greenlane Enters Agreement to Acquire DaVinci
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21Greenlane and Jupiter Support Vape Cartridge Supplier in Requesting that U.S. International Trade Commission Block the Importation of Vaping Products That Infringe Upon Certain Intellectual Property
Accesswire | Analysen