The Dixie Group Reschedules 2021 Q3 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / THE DIXIE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:DXYN) today announced that due to a scheduling conflict, the Company has rescheduled the conference call with the management regarding results for 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release on Thursday, November 11th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for

Thursday, November 11th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET, dial-in information as follows:

877-407-0989

Conference ID No. 13723869

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial-in information as follows:

877-660-6853

Conference ID No: 13723869

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, and Dixie Home Brands.

CONTACT:

Allen Danzey

Chief Financial Officer

706-876-5865

allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com

SOURCE: The Dixie Group

