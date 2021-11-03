checkAd

The Dixie Group Reschedules 2021 Q3 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021, 22:30  |  18   |   |   

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / THE DIXIE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:DXYN) today announced that due to a scheduling conflict, the Company has rescheduled the conference call with the management regarding results for 2021 Third Quarter Earnings …

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / THE DIXIE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:DXYN) today announced that due to a scheduling conflict, the Company has rescheduled the conference call with the management regarding results for 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release on Thursday, November 11th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Foto: Accesswire

To participate in the conference call scheduled for

Thursday, November 11th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET, dial-in information as follows:

877-407-0989

Conference ID No. 13723869

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial-in information as follows:

877-660-6853

Conference ID No: 13723869

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, and Dixie Home Brands.

CONTACT:
Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com

SOURCE: The Dixie Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671090/The-Dixie-Group-Reschedules-2021-Q3- ...

Dixie Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Dixie Group Reschedules 2021 Q3 Earnings Release and Conference Call DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / THE DIXIE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:DXYN) today announced that due to a scheduling conflict, the Company has rescheduled the conference call with the management regarding results for 2021 Third Quarter Earnings …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Database Lock Completed for Innovation Pharmaceuticals' Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for ...
XPhyto Announces Managing Director Appointment, Financing and 3a-diagnostics Development
Evotec SE To Announce Results for the First Nine Months 2021 On 11 November 2021
Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Favorable New Safety Report for Aviptadil ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Westbridge Announces UK Expansion and Provides Corporate Update
Adverty Wins Third US Patent for Brainimpression(TM), Bringing Ad Viewability Technology to Gaming ...
CGS International Announces Bernardo Raymundo as Chief Operating Officer
Vantage Ventures Adds Virgin Hyperloop Alumna To Leadership Team
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.10.21The Dixie Group 2021 Q3 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Accesswire | Analysen