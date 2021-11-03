Relief Therapeutics Takes First Step to Create an ADR Program in the United States by Filing a Form F-6 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief"), announced today that it has taken the first steps to establish a Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program in the United …

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief"), announced today that it has taken the first steps to establish a Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program in the United States by filing a registration statement on Form F-6 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It is expected that Relief's ADRs will begin trading in the over-the-counter (OTC) market at some point after its registration statement becomes effective, and Relief intends to issue a press release and announce the ticker symbol for its ADRs closer to the program's effective date. Relief's ADR program will complement its existing primary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange ("SIX"). JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ("JPMorgan") has been appointed as the depositary bank for the Level 1 ADR program.

An ADR is a negotiable receipt, resembling a stock certificate that is issued by a United States depositary bank appointed by a company to evidence one or more American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). In the case of Relief's ADRs, each ADS will represent one hundred and fifty (150) of Relief's ordinary shares. ADRs allow U.S. investors to buy shares in foreign companies without the need for cross-border or cross-currency transactions. They are priced in US dollars and can be traded like shares of U.S.-based companies in the OTC market.

Under the program, the owners and holders of ADSs will be entitled to dividends and distributions and have voting powers with respect to Relief's ordinary shares represented by their ADSs subject, however, to the provisions and enforcement procedures provided in the deposit agreement to be entered into by and among Relief, JPMorgan as the depository, and all holders and beneficial owners from time to time of ADRs issued thereunder.

The establishment of the program by Relief is not an offering of new Relief ordinary shares, and the ADSs will be based on the Relief ordinary shares currently in issue. Therefore, Relief will receive no proceeds from the establishment of the program. However, Relief's goal is to take the necessary steps in the future to transition its ADR program from a Level 1 ADR program to a Level 2 or a Level 3 ADR program, with the ultimate goal of listing its ADRs on the NASDAQ Stock Market during the first half of 2022. There can be no assurance that Relief will be successful in those efforts.