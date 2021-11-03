checkAd

Relief Therapeutics Takes First Step to Create an ADR Program in the United States by Filing a Form F-6 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021, 23:05  |  30   |   |   

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief"), announced today that it has taken the first steps to establish a Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program in the United …

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief"), announced today that it has taken the first steps to establish a Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program in the United States by filing a registration statement on Form F-6 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It is expected that Relief's ADRs will begin trading in the over-the-counter (OTC) market at some point after its registration statement becomes effective, and Relief intends to issue a press release and announce the ticker symbol for its ADRs closer to the program's effective date. Relief's ADR program will complement its existing primary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange ("SIX"). JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ("JPMorgan") has been appointed as the depositary bank for the Level 1 ADR program.

An ADR is a negotiable receipt, resembling a stock certificate that is issued by a United States depositary bank appointed by a company to evidence one or more American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). In the case of Relief's ADRs, each ADS will represent one hundred and fifty (150) of Relief's ordinary shares. ADRs allow U.S. investors to buy shares in foreign companies without the need for cross-border or cross-currency transactions. They are priced in US dollars and can be traded like shares of U.S.-based companies in the OTC market.

Under the program, the owners and holders of ADSs will be entitled to dividends and distributions and have voting powers with respect to Relief's ordinary shares represented by their ADSs subject, however, to the provisions and enforcement procedures provided in the deposit agreement to be entered into by and among Relief, JPMorgan as the depository, and all holders and beneficial owners from time to time of ADRs issued thereunder.

The establishment of the program by Relief is not an offering of new Relief ordinary shares, and the ADSs will be based on the Relief ordinary shares currently in issue. Therefore, Relief will receive no proceeds from the establishment of the program. However, Relief's goal is to take the necessary steps in the future to transition its ADR program from a Level 1 ADR program to a Level 2 or a Level 3 ADR program, with the ultimate goal of listing its ADRs on the NASDAQ Stock Market during the first half of 2022. There can be no assurance that Relief will be successful in those efforts.

Seite 1 von 3


RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Relief Therapeutics Takes First Step to Create an ADR Program in the United States by Filing a Form F-6 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief"), announced today that it has taken the first steps to establish a Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program in the United …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Database Lock Completed for Innovation Pharmaceuticals' Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for ...
XPhyto Announces Managing Director Appointment, Financing and 3a-diagnostics Development
Evotec SE To Announce Results for the First Nine Months 2021 On 11 November 2021
Westbridge Announces UK Expansion and Provides Corporate Update
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Favorable New Safety Report for Aviptadil ...
Adverty Wins Third US Patent for Brainimpression(TM), Bringing Ad Viewability Technology to Gaming ...
CGS International Announces Bernardo Raymundo as Chief Operating Officer
Vantage Ventures Adds Virgin Hyperloop Alumna To Leadership Team
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.11.21EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Takes First Step to Create an ADR Program in the United States by filing a Form F-6 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
03.11.21Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Favorable New Safety Report for Aviptadil in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19
Accesswire | Analysen
03.11.21EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Favorable New Safety Report for Aviptadil in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
27.10.21Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim Data from Its Clinical Trial of Novel Nasal Spray Sentinox in SARS-CoV-2 Infected Patients
Accesswire | Analysen
27.10.21EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim Data from Its Clinical Trial of Novel Nasal Spray Sentinox in SARS-CoV-2 Infected Patients
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.10.21EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Issuance of U.S. Patent 11,154,521 Covering ACER-001 Formulation
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
20.10.21Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal Ulcers
Accesswire | Analysen
20.10.21EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal Ulcers
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
15.10.21Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner Announces Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment Publishes Positive Aviptadil Data in High Comorbidity Critical COVID-19 Patients w/ Respiratory Failure
Accesswire | Analysen
15.10.21EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner Announces Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment Publishes Positive Aviptadil Data in High Comorbidity Critical COVID-19 Patients w/ Respiratory Failure
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs