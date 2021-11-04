Evotec SE Announces Placement of Its Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / 3 November 2021 / Evotec SE's (Frankfurt Stock Exchange; EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480) management board today decided - with the approval of its supervisory board - on the volume and the issue …

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / 3 November 2021 / Evotec SE's (Frankfurt Stock Exchange; EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480) management board today decided - with the approval of its supervisory board - on the volume and the issue price of its public offering of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). The offering will produce gross proceeds of $ 435,000,000 from the sale of 10,000,000 ordinary shares of Evotec in the form of 20,000,000 ADSs at a price of $ 21.75 per ADS. Each ADS will represent one-half of an ordinary share of Evotec. Accordingly, Evotec's share capital, on the basis of Evotec's articles of association ("Satzung"), will be increased to € 173,914,741,00 by issuing 10,000,000 shares from the authorized capital ("Genehmigtes Kapital 2021") under exclusion of subscription rights of the existing shareholders (taking into account the subscription shares issued to date from conditional capital ("Bezugsaktien"), the actual share capital will then amount to € 175,110,695). In addition, Evotec has granted the underwriters an option exercisable for 30-days after the date hereof to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional ADSs.

