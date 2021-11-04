Evotec SE Announces Placement of Its Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / 3 November 2021 / Evotec SE's (Frankfurt Stock Exchange; EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480) management board today decided - with the approval of its supervisory board - on the volume and the issue price of its public offering of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). The offering will produce gross proceeds of $ 435,000,000 from the sale of 10,000,000 ordinary shares of Evotec in the form of 20,000,000 ADSs at a price of $ 21.75 per ADS. Each ADS will represent one-half of an ordinary share of Evotec. Accordingly, Evotec's share capital, on the basis of Evotec's articles of association ("Satzung"), will be increased to € 173,914,741,00 by issuing 10,000,000 shares from the authorized capital ("Genehmigtes Kapital 2021") under exclusion of subscription rights of the existing shareholders (taking into account the subscription shares issued to date from conditional capital ("Bezugsaktien"), the actual share capital will then amount to € 175,110,695).
In addition, Evotec has granted the underwriters an option exercisable for 30-days after the date hereof to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional ADSs.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on or about November 4, 2021 under the ticker symbol "EVO".
The offering is expected to close on or about November 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
A registration statement relating to the ADSs being sold in this offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on November 3, 2021.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com.
