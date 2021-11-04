AI/ML Innovations’ Health Gauge Licenses Its Technology for a B2B COVID Rapid Testing Solution

Highlights:First SaaS licensing contract for Health Gauge's technologyHealth Gauge to receive up to $2.50 per completed testHealth Gauge grants exclusive licensing rights for 5 countries, provided a 50,000 test per country per month minimum is …

Highlights:

First SaaS licensing contract for Health Gauge's technology

Health Gauge to receive up to $2.50 per completed test

Health Gauge grants exclusive licensing rights for 5 countries, provided a 50,000 test per country per month minimum is achieved by March 1, 2022

Deployment expected within 30 days

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FSE:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its majority-owned subsidiary, Health Gauge, has entered into a Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") licensing agreement with Rapid Test & Trace Canada ("RTTC") whereby Health Gauge will provide RTTC with a "Health Gauge-powered" verifiable, self-administering, rapid COVID testing solution for use by RTTC's corporate and retail customers. Deployment of this bespoke platform is expected within the next 30 days.

Under the terms of the agreement, Health Gauge will receive up to $2.50 per test in transactional fees (plus data storage, video session, and setup costs) as compensation for use of its proprietary AI-powered platform and technological infrastructure, as the foundation for a verifiable COVID testing app used by RTTC's customer base. RTTC retains the right to license Health Gauge's solution exclusively for COVID testing for Canada, United States, Mexico, Australia, and the United Kingdom, provided RTTC achieves and maintains sales of no less than 50,000 tests per month in each of the 5 named countries by March 1, 2022.

"We are very excited by this development" said Randy Duguay, CEO of Health Gauge. "We believe this agreement will result in immediate, substantial and reoccurring subscription-based revenue for Health Gauge. Notably, this arrangement demonstrates that the unique and flexible set of features of our digital health platform for the monitoring and management of personal health data can be readily reconfigured for use in numerous applications to help achieve targeted health objectives. We are actively seeking to replicate this model with other potential strategic partnerships".