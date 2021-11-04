CMC Metals Ltd. Fulfills Anniversary Requirements on Four Option Agreements in 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCXF); (the "Company") announces that it has fulfilled all conditions and has subsequently extended the option period for the second anniversary …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCXF); (the "Company") announces that it has fulfilled all conditions and has subsequently extended the option period for the second anniversary …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCXF); (the "Company") announces that it has fulfilled all conditions and has subsequently extended the option period for the second anniversary year for four property agreements. Conditions including payments of cash and/or shares and expenditure requirements have been fulfilled for the Blue Heaven and Rancheria South properties in northern BC and Yukon and Bridal Veil and Terra Nova properties in Newfoundland. Mr. John Bossio, Chairman notes: "These properties were quality assets which we acquired at very reasonable terms. We are finally getting to examine the potential of these properties and initiate preliminary work on them. CMC has a diversified portfolio of properties all of which were acquired due to our review of their geology, exploration history, and their overall exploration potential to host high grade polymetallic deposits."