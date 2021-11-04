Andritz Gets High Triple-Digit Million Euro Order for Pulp Production Tech
- (PLX AI) – Andritz received a significant order from an international pulp and paper producer to supply energy-efficient and environmentally friendly pulp production technologies and key process equipment
- The contract has a high triple-digit million euro order value
