Andritz Gets High Triple-Digit Million Euro Order for Pulp Production Tech

PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Andritz received a significant order from an international pulp and paper producer to supply energy-efficient and environmentally friendly pulp production technologies and key process equipmentThe contract has a high triple-digit million …

  • (PLX AI) – Andritz received a significant order from an international pulp and paper producer to supply energy-efficient and environmentally friendly pulp production technologies and key process equipment
  • The contract has a high triple-digit million euro order value
