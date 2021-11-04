checkAd

Commerzbank Q3 Operating Result Better Than Expected; Sees FY Revenue Growth

Autor: PLX AI
04.11.2021, 07:02  |  15   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Commerzbank Q3 net interest income EUR 1,122 million.Q3 operating result EUR 472 million vs. estimate EUR 456 millionQ3 revenue EUR 2,006 million vs. estimate EUR 2,000 millionQ3 net fee income EUR 889 millionQ3 net income EUR 403 …

  • (PLX AI) – Commerzbank Q3 net interest income EUR 1,122 million.
  • Q3 operating result EUR 472 million vs. estimate EUR 456 million
  • Q3 revenue EUR 2,006 million vs. estimate EUR 2,000 million
  • Q3 net fee income EUR 889 million
  • Q3 net income EUR 403 million
  • Revenues in the full year 2021 will exceed the previous year's, the bank says
  • The Bank is targeting operational costs of around €6.5 billion. The one-time write-off of €200 million in the second quarter is in addition to this
  • The Bank is now expecting a risk result of less than €700 million
  • Overall, the Bank expects a positive operating result and a net profit for the full year
  • The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is expected to be around 13.5% at year end


Commerzbank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 6,79, was eine Steigerung von +5,32% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Commerzbank Q3 Operating Result Better Than Expected; Sees FY Revenue Growth (PLX AI) – Commerzbank Q3 net interest income EUR 1,122 million.Q3 operating result EUR 472 million vs. estimate EUR 456 millionQ3 revenue EUR 2,006 million vs. estimate EUR 2,000 millionQ3 net fee income EUR 889 millionQ3 net income EUR 403 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vestas CEO Buys Shares for DKK 675,000
Novo Nordisk Has 85.4% Obesity Drug Market Share in North America After Wegovy Launch
MTU Aero Signs Long-Term Service Agreement with Petrobras
Roku Q3 Revenue in Line; Adj. EBITDA Beats Estimates
Ørsted Q3 EBITDA DKK 2,984 million; FY Outlook DKK 15-16 Billion
Vestas Q3 Earnings Below Expectations; Outlook Cut
Maersk Price Target Raised to DKK 24,900 from DKK 23,900 at Kepler Cheuvreux
Odfjell SE Q3 EBIT USD -7 Million
Merck KGaA Raised Forecast After Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus
Merck KGaA Outlook FY Revenue EUR 19,300-19,850 Million
Titel
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Vestas CEO Buys Shares for DKK 675,000
Novo Nordisk Is Poised for Strong Growth in 2022, Bank of America Says
Kongsberg Automotive Sells Interior Comfort Systems to Lear for EUR 175 Million
Novo Nordisk Rises 2% as Guidance Upgrade Shows Strong Ozempic, Wegovy Sales
Daimler Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Says on Track for Full Year
Novo Nordisk Raises Sales Growth Outlook to 12-15% for 2021 After 15% Growth in Q3
HelloFresh Raises Revenue Growth Outlook After Q3 Beats Expectations
Sectra Looking for New CFO After Franzen Takes New Role
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Commerzbank with operating result of more than €1bn after nine months - Positive net result expected for the full year
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Commerzbank nach neun Monaten mit Operativem Ergebnis von mehr als 1 Mrd. Euro - Konzerngewinn für das Gesamtjahr erwartet
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05:49 UhrCommerzbank legt Zwischenbilanz vor: Quartalsgewinn erwartet
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03.11.21Verdi ruft Commerzbank-Beschäftigte zu bundesweitem Warnstreik auf
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03.11.21WDH/ROUNDUP: Immer mehr Direktbanken verlangen Gebühren für Girocard
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.11.21Gold, Tesla, Amazon, HelloFresh, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Shop Apotheke, Nel - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
31.10.21Viele Kunden erwarten mehr Klimaschutz von ihrer Bank
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
31.10.21Wieder bessere Nachrichten? Commerzbank legt Zwischenbilanz vor
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
29.10.21ROUNDUP 2: Konjunkturerholung im Sommer - Nur ein Zwischenhoch?
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
29.10.21BARCLAYS stuft COMMERZBANK AG auf 'Underweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen