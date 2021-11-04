checkAd

Compugroup Medical Q3 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 73 Million vs. Estimate EUR 69 Million

Autor: PLX AI
04.11.2021, 07:26   

(PLX AI) – Compugroup Medical Q3 revenue EUR 276 million vs. estimate EUR 271 million.Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,000-1,040 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 210-230 million

  • (PLX AI) – Compugroup Medical Q3 revenue EUR 276 million vs. estimate EUR 271 million.
  • Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,000-1,040 million
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 210-230 million
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

