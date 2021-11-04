checkAd

Basler 9-Month EBITDA EUR 37.1 Million vs. Estimate EUR 46 Million

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Basler 9-month orders EUR 237.6 million.9-Month revenue EUR 164.6 million vs. estimate EUR 178 million9-Month pretax profit EUR 24.5 million

  9-month orders EUR 237.6 million.
  • 9-Month revenue EUR 164.6 million vs. estimate EUR 178 million
  • 9-Month pretax profit EUR 24.5 million
