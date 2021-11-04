Netcompany Q3 Adjusted EBITA DKK 199.9 Million vs. Estimate DKK 197 Million
(PLX AI) – Netcompany Q3 revenue DKK 798 million vs. estimate DKK 824 million.Q3 adjusted EBITA margin 25.1%Outlook FY adjusted EBITA margin 23-25%
