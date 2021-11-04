Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Notice of Q3 2021 Results & Investor Presentation

checkAd

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) will release its third-quarter financial results for the period ended 30 September 2021 ("Q3 2021") together with its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the year to date on Thursday, 18 November 2021.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Alberto Lavandeira (CEO) and César Sánchez (CFO) will provide a live presentation relating to the Q3 2021 and year-to-date results via the Investor Meet Company platform on 18 November 2021 at 11:00am GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and click "Add to Meet" Atalaya via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/atalaya-mining-plc/register-invest ...

Investors who already follow Atalaya on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Contacts:

Newgate Communications Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie

+44 20 3757 6880

4C Communications Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity
(NOMAD and Joint Broker) 		Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets
(Joint Broker) 		Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP
(Joint Broker) 		Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671130/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Notice- ...

