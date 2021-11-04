Outokumpu Boosts EBITDA Run-Rate Improvement Target to EUR 250 Million from EUR 200 Million
- (PLX AI) – Outokumpu increases its financial target on EBITDA run-rate improvement
- Outokumpu EBITDA run-rate improvement target from EUR 200 million to EUR 250 million
- Deleveraging also continues through the first phase of the strategy beyond the initial leverage target, company says
