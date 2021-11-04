Scandinavian Tobacco Q3 Earnings Below Consensus; Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – STG Q3 sales DKK 2,182 million vs. estimate DKK 2,252 million.Q3 adjusted EBITDA DKK 627 million vs. estimate DKK 628 millionQ3 adjusted EPS DKK 4.2Outlook FY free cash flow before acquisitions DKK 1,000-1,300 millionOutlook FY EBITDA …
(PLX AI) – STG Q3 sales DKK 2,182 million vs. estimate DKK 2,252 million.Q3 adjusted EBITDA DKK 627 million vs. estimate DKK 628 millionQ3 adjusted EPS DKK 4.2Outlook FY free cash flow before acquisitions DKK 1,000-1,300 millionOutlook FY EBITDA …
- (PLX AI) – STG Q3 sales DKK 2,182 million vs. estimate DKK 2,252 million.
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA DKK 627 million vs. estimate DKK 628 million
- Q3 adjusted EPS DKK 4.2
- Outlook FY free cash flow before acquisitions DKK 1,000-1,300 million
- Outlook FY EBITDA growth 16-20%
- Organic net sales declined by 2% and organic EBITDA grew 1% in the quarter
- The results were driven by continued strong demand for handmade cigars in the US, a favourable market- and product mix, and synergies from the integration of Agio Cigars
- Supply issues in Europe impacted net sales negatively in the third quarter, the company said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare