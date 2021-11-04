Alstria Office REIT Agrees to EUR 19.50 per Share Takeover by Brookfield Autor: PLX AI | 04.11.2021, 08:17 | | 28 0 | 0 04.11.2021, 08:17 | (PLX AI) – Alstria Office REIT agrees to takeover offer of EUR 19.50 per share from Brookfield Asset Management for all the shares it doesn't already own.The Offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one alstria share … (PLX AI) – Alstria Office REIT agrees to takeover offer of EUR 19.50 per share from Brookfield Asset Management for all the shares it doesn't already own.The Offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one alstria share … (PLX AI) – Alstria Office REIT agrees to takeover offer of EUR 19.50 per share from Brookfield Asset Management for all the shares it doesn't already own.

The Offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one alstria share (including the shares already owned by Brookfield) and certain further customary conditions including merger control clearance in Germany

The Management and Supervisory Board of alstria welcome Brookfield's offer and believe that the transaction is in the interest of the Company

Subject to their review of the offer document, the Management and Supervisory Board intend to recommend that alstria's shareholders accept the Offer



alstria office REIT-Aktiengesellschaft Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

alstria office REIT-Aktiengesellschaft Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer