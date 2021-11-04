checkAd

Alstria Office REIT Agrees to EUR 19.50 per Share Takeover by Brookfield

Autor: PLX AI
04.11.2021, 08:17  |  28   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Alstria Office REIT agrees to takeover offer of EUR 19.50 per share from Brookfield Asset Management for all the shares it doesn't already own.The Offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one alstria share …

  • (PLX AI) – Alstria Office REIT agrees to takeover offer of EUR 19.50 per share from Brookfield Asset Management for all the shares it doesn't already own.
  • The Offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one alstria share (including the shares already owned by Brookfield) and certain further customary conditions including merger control clearance in Germany
  • The Management and Supervisory Board of alstria welcome Brookfield's offer and believe that the transaction is in the interest of the Company
  • Subject to their review of the offer document, the Management and Supervisory Board intend to recommend that alstria's shareholders accept the Offer


