Alstria Office REIT Agrees to EUR 19.50 per Share Takeover by Brookfield
- The Offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one alstria share (including the shares already owned by Brookfield) and certain further customary conditions including merger control clearance in Germany
- The Management and Supervisory Board of alstria welcome Brookfield's offer and believe that the transaction is in the interest of the Company
- Subject to their review of the offer document, the Management and Supervisory Board intend to recommend that alstria's shareholders accept the Offer
