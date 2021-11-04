Blender Bites Reports Record 2934% Increase in Production for October

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender Bites" or "Blender"), (CSE:BITE)(FSE:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen premium organic and …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the " Company ", " Blender Bites " or " Blender "), (CSE:BITE)(FSE:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2) , a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen premium organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen smoothie pucks, announces a significant increase in the production of its smoothie pucks in the month of October.

Blender Bites is the first company to produce a pre-portioned smoothie puck in the Canadian market and its certified organic, non-GMO, plant-based convenient smoothie pucks are currently available in over 800 retail stores across Canada. In the month of October, the Company saw a significant production increase which can be attributed to an expanded consumer base as a result of a number of Canadian Club store locations being added to its distribution channels, and the need to fulfill orders to meet increasing consumer demand.

The Company is pleased to announce that in the month of October the production of Blender Bites' superfood smoothie pucks increased by 2934% compared to the same period in 2020. In October 2020 the Company produced 9,216 of its superfood smoothie pucks, whereas in the same period of the current year has produced 279,648 smoothie pucks.

These production numbers are a direct result the Company's newly introduced distribution venues, rapidly growing demand for its product, and the Company's foresight to upgrade its production facility in the months leading up to its September 2021 transition from a privately held company to a publicly listed issuer on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

"Blender Bites continues to set records with its production for the month of October. Due to the implementation of its significant expansion plans, the company forecasts November will be its highest producing month since inception" stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company's CEO.

In the month of October 2021, the Company also secured its first US distribution partnership with Active Marketing Group Inc. ("AMG"). It is anticipated that production numbers will continue to grow as AMG and Blender seek to secure first orders in the US grocery retail market. As a result of its recently announced partnership with AMG, Blender Bites products could be exposed to over 50,000 US retail locations and introduce its product to an even larger number of new customers.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

