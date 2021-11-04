ISS Rises 4% as New Outlook Is Higher Than Consensus Expected
(PLX AI) – ISS shares rose 4% in early trading after raising full-year guidance higher than consensus expected.Outlook raised for FY EBIT margin to 2.5%, up from above 2% previously, and above consensus of 2.3%The shares should outperform the market …
- (PLX AI) – ISS shares rose 4% in early trading after raising full-year guidance higher than consensus expected.
- Outlook raised for FY EBIT margin to 2.5%, up from above 2% previously, and above consensus of 2.3%
- The shares should outperform the market today based on the solid outlook, SEB said
