ISS Rises 4% as New Outlook Is Higher Than Consensus Expected

(PLX AI) – ISS shares rose 4% in early trading after raising full-year guidance higher than consensus expected.

Outlook raised for FY EBIT margin to 2.5%, up from above 2% previously, and above consensus of 2.3%

The shares should outperform the market today based on the solid outlook, SEB said



