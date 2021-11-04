Netcompany Q3 Revenue Falls Short of Expectations; Shares Drop
- (PLX AI) – Netcompany third-quarter revenue missed analyst expectations, and shares dropped 2.4%
- Q3 revenue was DKK 798 million, below consensus of DKK 824 million
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter topped estimates, however, at DKK 199.9 million vs. estimate DKK 197 million
- Q3 sales were disappointing, but margins are better than expected, SEB said
